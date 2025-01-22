Kroger, 80 Homes and More Pitched for Michigan, Old State Street

Pittsfield Township planners will consider a concept plan for a Kroger grocery store and condos at Old State Street and Michigan Avenue at Thursday's planning commission meeting.

Schafer Development, LLC, has submitted a plan for a 123,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace retail, a drive-through restaurant, two 6,000-square-foot retail buildings, a 14-pump fuel station and an 80-unit attached single-family development by Toll Brothers. The grocery store would include a pharmacy drive-through.

The 50-acre site is one of the township's largest undeveloped properties.

Early identified obstacles are the need for rezoning. The proposed retail and residential uses are not permitted in the Business District. The developer would need to a planned unit development or conditional rezoning.

Township Engineer Eric Humesky, in a memo to planning commission, noted there is uncertainty regarding the availability of sanitary sewer for dwellings east of the gas easement. Pump upgrades could also be needed. MDOT will need to OK the driveways on Michigan Avenue and Old State Street.

There are also questions about the cohesiveness of the plan.

