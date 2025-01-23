Michigan's Jobless Rate Rises in December

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose by two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 5.0 percent in December, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

Employment receded by 11,000 over the month, while unemployment rose by 8,000, resulting in a workforce decline of 3,000 since November.

“After three consecutive years of jobless rate declines, Michigan’s annual average unemployment rate rose during 2024,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics. “However, the state’s annual average labor force level and payroll jobs total both increased over the year.”

The national unemployment rate receded by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.1 percent during December. Michigan’s December unemployment rate was nine-tenths of a percentage point larger than the U.S. rate. Over the year, the national jobless rate advanced by three-tenths of a percentage point, while the statewide rate increased by 0.9 percentage points since December 2023.

Labor force trends and highlights:

Michigan’s unemployment rate rose for the third consecutive month in December.

Michigan’s December jobless rate of 5.0 percent was the largest rate seen in the state since October 2021 (5.1 percent).

Total employment in Michigan fell by 0.2 percent over the month, while the national employment level advanced by 0.3 percent since November.

Michigan’s number of unemployed people increased by 21.7 percent over the year, a gain 12.7 percentage points larger than the growth in unemployed persons seen nationally (+9.0 percent).

The December statewide labor force participation rate was unchanged for the third consecutive month at 62.2 percent. Michigan’s employment-population ratio receded by one-tenth of a percentage point to 59.1 percent during the same period.

Michigan’s preliminary annual average unemployment rate in 2024 was 4.5 percent, six tenths of a percentage point larger than the 2023 annual average rate of 3.9 percent.

Total employment in Michigan averaged 4,821,000 in 2024, and there was an average of 228,000 unemployed people. The state’s annual labor force level was 5,049,000 during 2024.

Annual average trends and highlights

Michigan’s 2024 annual average unemployment rate rose for the first time after three consecutive years of drops in the annual jobless rate.

The state’s 2024 average jobless rate was five-tenths of a percentage point larger than the preliminary national annual average unemployment rate for 2024 (4.0 percent).

Annual average employment in the state rose by 9,000, or 0.2 percent, over the year, while the state’s average number of unemployed advanced by 33,000, or 16.9 percent.

Michigan’s annual average workforce total in 2024 increased by 41,000, or 0.8 percent, over the year.

