Stully's Recap of the World's Best High School Rec Basketball League

Welcome to Stully’s CE BB Recap:

2025 Pre-Season Rankings:

Kline Fundementals Brick City Elite Goon Squad Kiren and Em Only Buckets The Dark Side Panthers Sigma Slammers

Jan. 18 Recap

Kiren and Em 93, V Panthers 42

Panthers were short handed, started the game with 4 players and only had those 4 for most of the first half. Kiren and Em took advantage and put up 50+ points in the first half. The second half played a little tighter between the two teams, as Panthers battled and showed some fight, but a few timely three’s by K & E kept the very comfortable lead intact. Panthers were led by Austin Wehr’s 14 points(4 three’s), while Julien Polidano canned 3 three’s en route to 11 points total. Six players totaled double figures for Kiren and Em: Mike Reder(20), Coleman Ross(18), Kiren Sankaran(18), Brady Wilson(12), Keegan Cahill(11) and Ben Giannetti(10) as they combined to hit 13 shots from distance.

Only Buckets 80, V Sigma Slammers 28

Only Buckets continued their solid play from last week with a convincing victory over the winless Slammers. OB used a balanced scoring attack as every player scored at least 6 points. Sigma Slammers struggled defensively as they allowed OB to score in transition, in the paint and from distance. Buckets defense also held Slammers leading scorer, Westin Rogers to just 12 points. OB’s balanced scoring attack was paced by Brady Whitford’s 21 points(3 three’s), while Carson Cherry(14), Mikey Muir(11) and Anderson Ross(10) hit double figures.

The Dark Side 56, V Goon Squad 47

Favored Goon Squad came out to start the game with a lead midway through the first half until their defense faltered and their offense could not handle a 2-3 zone. The Dark Side got the lead and whenever Goon’s would start to close the gap, DS had the answer. The Dark Side hit more three’s than two’s, while Goon Squad simply took too many three’s. Goon Squad was paced offensively by Colm Moorman and Josh Burlingame, with 15 and 14 points, respectively. The Dark Side’s Louis Esposito(17 points, 3 three’s), Brady Clark(12 points, 2 three’s) and Evan Miklosovic(10 points, 2 three’s) hit double digits to lead the offense.

Kline Fundamentals 61, V Brick City Elite 58

As expected, this was a close game right up until the final buzzer. Kline Fundamentals played short handed, having only five players available, while Brick City Elite was missing both of their post players. The first half saw both teams have the lead at some point as KF pounded it inside and BCE used aggressive basket cuts to score inside. Kline Fundamentals used an unorthodox 3-man defense to keep their big men rested, and Brick City Elite exposed that defense a little in the first half both inside and from distance. The second half saw Kline Fundamentals offense get on track while their 3-man defense worked in the half court to get rebounds, long outlets and transition buckets. BCE went away from the first half game plan, taking ill-advised shots instead of working the ball inside for easy buckets. In the end, KF hung on for the win. Kline Fundamentals were led by Tommy Carr with 23 points, while Lincoln Keyes added 21. Jackson Phillips paced BCE’s offense with 19 points, with Devin Lilley (13) and Noah Reeves (11) also hitting double figures.

Weekly Awards

Powerade “Play of the Day”

**A monster baseline block by The Dark Side’s Evan Walsh on the Goon Squad kept the momentum with TDS, led the crowd to erupt/wave their signs and was the Powerade “Play of the Day”! Congrats Evan!!

Cheez It “Team of the Week”

**Rebounding after last week’s loss, The Dark Side put together a strong performance to upset Goon Squad and they are the Cheez It “Team of the Week”!! Congrats, The Dark Side!!

Standings: Record Pt. Differential

Kiren and Em 2-0 +65 Kline Fundamentals 2-0 +11 Only Buckets 1-1 +49 Brick City Elite 1-1 =0 The Dark Side 1-1 -5 Panthers 1-1 -49 Goon Squad 0-2 -17 Sigma Slammers 0-2 -54

Top Scorers

Tommy Carr-23 Lincoln Keyes-21 Brady Whitford-21 Michael Reder-20 Jackson Phillips-19 Kiern Sankaran-18 Coleman Ross-18 Louis Espisito-17 Colm Moorman15 Josh Burlingame-14 Carson Cherry-14 Austin Wehr-14 Devin Lilley-13 Brady Clark-12 Westin Rogers-12 Brady Wilson-12 Noah Reeves-11 Mikey Muir-11 Julien Polidano-11 Keegan Cahill-11 Evan Miklosovic-10 Anderson Ross-10 Ben Giannetti-10

Predictions for Jan. 25 (@ Heritage School)

Kline Fundamentals V Sigma Slammers

Another week of seeing no defense from Kline Fundamentals!! Sigma Slammers, this will be a good challenge to work on your defensive fundamentals. Maybe try to mix up your defense, man & 2-3 zone, to see what works best for your team. This will be a tall challenge, but attack it head on to build for the rest of the season. Kline Fundamentals, since you are in a small gym this week, work on some ½ court offensive sets and play a little defense. Sigma Slammers, let the three ball fly!! Kline fundamentals win big!!

The Dark Side V Panthers

The Dark Side is coming off a win last week and will look to build upon that momentum. Panthers were a little short in numbers last week, despite their free agent acquisition. TDS found some scoring last week to go along with Clark as six players hit for 5 or more points. They will need to continue to have a balanced scoring attack to stay in the win column, in addition to continue to work on the defensive end of the floor. Panthers, with your entire roster available, you could make some noise and challenge The Dark Side in this contest. Defense will be a key, in addition to balanced scoring and hitting from distance. This game may be a little closer than some may think. I have The Dark Side winning, 5 points or less.

Kiren and Em V Only Buckets

This could be the best game of the day as it pits #1 v #3 in the standings. Kiren and Em had a breakout performance last week, albeit versus 4 players for most of the first half!! Only Buckets scored a lopsided victory over Sigma Slammers last week. Neither team should be too overly confident going into this battle. K & E, you had six score in double digits last week and will need to be that balanced again to win this game. Yes, you can score, but it is your defense that will keep you atop the league standings. OB, Whitford had a breakout game, VH can hit the three and you have athletic wings, BUT what will your half court offense look like?? On this small court, defense and half court execution will be the key to victory. Advantage K & E in the post, advantage OB on the wings and both teams are even shooting from distance. I gotta go with the inside game. K & E wins a close one, maybe OT!!

Goon Squad V Brick City Elite

Goon Squad folded last week after a good start to the game. By halftime, their bad defense and under executed offense put them in a hole they could not recover from. You will not only need to start fast, but execute defensively and make good decisions on offense. Brick City Elite, you just have not put it together yet on both ends of the floor. Your usually solid defense has been exposed at times and your offense has not found good rhythm. This will be the week you need to put it together to avoid going sub .500. I think GS comes out with a vengance early in this one, but BCE will find a way to lock down on “D”, and finally find an offensive flow. BCE by about 10.

Predictions are based on a full squad showing up! Injury report/No shows can affect the predictions!

Winners

Stully’s Prediction %(SPP)

Last Week 3-1 .750 Overall 7-1 .875

POWER RANKINGS

Kline Fundamentals Brick City Elite Kiren and Em The Dark Side Only Buckets Goon Squad Panthers Sigma Slammers

