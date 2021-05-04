GOLF: Saline Wins Second Tourney in Two Weeks

The Saline varsity boys' golf team won the Onstead Invitational for its second 18-hole invite win of the season.

The team shot 318 and all five Hornets on the winning team made the All-Tournament Team. Saline's second team also did very well, placing fourth.

Brian Kang and Brady Wangler shot 79 to lead the Hornets. They were followed by Kieran Dean and Josh Peitz, who shot 80. Colton Cundiff rounded out the top five, shooting 81.

Eric Wood led the second Hornet Team with an 84. He was followed by for Nick Birkle (90), Nick Comfort (91), Andrew Steele (91) and Aidan Fansler (93).

Pictured above are Andrew Steele, Colton Cundiff. Kieran Dean, Eric Wood, Brady Wangler, Brian Kang, Josh Peitz, Aidan Fansler, Nick Birkle, Nick Comfort, and coach Debbie Williams-Hoak.