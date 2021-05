South Ann Arbor Street in downtown Saline closes Wednesday morning. The street is closed to recreate "Umbrella Square," an outdoor dining area serving customers of Carrigan Cafe, Brecon Grille, Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack and Smokehouse 52.

There's also a small section open to the public.

Assistant City Manager Mike Greene said the street will close around 8 or 8:30 a.m.