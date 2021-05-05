SALINE POLICE REPORTS: This Week's Look at Police Activity in the City of Saline
The following reports were provided by the Saline Police Department.
Incident: Lockout
Date/Time: 4-26-21 @ 1317 hours
Location: 100 Block of N Maple St
Information: Officer responded to the 100 block of N Maple St for a locked vehicle. Officer was able to gain entry with no damages.
Incident: Traffic Crash
Date/Time: 4-27-21 @1753 hours
Location: E Michigan and Davenport St
Information: Officers were dispatched to the area of E Michigan and Davenport St for a report of 3 vehicle crash. No injuries reported.
Incident: Alarm Activation
Date/Time: 4-27-21 @ 1806 hours
Location: 1400 block of E Michigan Ave
Information: Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of E Michigan Ave a report of an alarm activation. Officer checked perimeter and of building, all doors were secure, no signs of forced entry.
Incident: Assault
Date/Time: 4-30-21 @ 2111 hours
Location: 900 Block E Michigan Ave
Information: Officer responded to the 900 block of E Michigan for report of a 911 call regarding a possible assault. Officers made contact with two subjects and investigated, undetermined if any physical contact made but threats had occurred. Officer sent the report to the prosecutor for review.
Incident: Private Property Crash
Date/Time: 4-30-21 @2008 hours
Location: W Michigan and N Ann Arbor St
Information: Officers were dispatched to the area of W Michigan and N Ann Arbor St for a report of a vehicle that struck a parked car and left scene. Officer took photographs of vehicle but did not see any damage.
Incident: Lockout
Date/Time: 5-2-21 @ 1851 hours
Location: 100 Block of S Ann Arbor St
Information: Officer responded to the 100 block of S Ann Arbor St for a locked vehicle. Officer was able to gain entry with no damages.
Incident: Traffic Crash
Date/Time: 5-2-21 @ 2003 hours
Location: 400 block of E Michigan Ave
Information: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of E Michigan Ave for a report of 2 vehicle crash. No injuries reported.