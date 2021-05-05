SALINE POLICE REPORTS: This Week's Look at Police Activity in the City of Saline

The following reports were provided by the Saline Police Department.

Incident: Lockout

Date/Time: 4-26-21 @ 1317 hours

Location: 100 Block of N Maple St

Information: Officer responded to the 100 block of N Maple St for a locked vehicle. Officer was able to gain entry with no damages.





Incident: Traffic Crash

Date/Time: 4-27-21 @1753 hours

Location: E Michigan and Davenport St

Information: Officers were dispatched to the area of E Michigan and Davenport St for a report of 3 vehicle crash. No injuries reported.





Incident: Alarm Activation

Date/Time: 4-27-21 @ 1806 hours

Location: 1400 block of E Michigan Ave

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of E Michigan Ave a report of an alarm activation. Officer checked perimeter and of building, all doors were secure, no signs of forced entry.





Incident: Assault

Date/Time: 4-30-21 @ 2111 hours

Location: 900 Block E Michigan Ave

Information: Officer responded to the 900 block of E Michigan for report of a 911 call regarding a possible assault. Officers made contact with two subjects and investigated, undetermined if any physical contact made but threats had occurred. Officer sent the report to the prosecutor for review.





Incident: Private Property Crash

Date/Time: 4-30-21 @2008 hours

Location: W Michigan and N Ann Arbor St

Information: Officers were dispatched to the area of W Michigan and N Ann Arbor St for a report of a vehicle that struck a parked car and left scene. Officer took photographs of vehicle but did not see any damage.





Incident: Lockout

Date/Time: 5-2-21 @ 1851 hours

Location: 100 Block of S Ann Arbor St

Information: Officer responded to the 100 block of S Ann Arbor St for a locked vehicle. Officer was able to gain entry with no damages.





Incident: Traffic Crash

Date/Time: 5-2-21 @ 2003 hours

Location: 400 block of E Michigan Ave

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of E Michigan Ave for a report of 2 vehicle crash. No injuries reported.