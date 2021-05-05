Track & Field: Saline Girls Win All But One Event in Victory Over Ypsilanti

The Saline girls track and field team won all but one event in a 132-5 victory over Ypsilanti Tuesday at Saline High School.

Tenley Schrzan won three individual events - the high jump and both hurdles events - to pace the Hornets.

In the 100 meters, Saline runners took the top six places. Freshman Jordan Wickham won n 13.39 seconds. Senior Bryn Batten was second in 13.53 and Jacki Kolano was third in 13.69.

In the 200 meters, Carly Rittenhouse was the winner in 28.76 seconds as Saline took the top nine places. Hannah Ross (29.46) and Ava Schmidt (29.77) also finished in the scoring.

Mia Rogan won the 400 meters in 1:02.39. Lydia Alig (1:03.79) and Emma Grill (1:07.18) finished second and third.

In the 800, sophomore Aubrey Stager won in 2:25.63. Claire Endres (2nd, 2:31.55) and Lydia Alig (3rd, 2:33.04) finished in the scoring.

In the 1600, freshman Avery Bogdasarian won in 5:50.63. Lydia Alig (2nd, 5:50.64) and Nora McGillicuddy (3rd, 5:53.08) also figured in the scoring.

Freshman Laney Alig won the 3200 meters in 12:13.56. Endres (2nd, 12:23.06) and Stager (3rd, 12:24.12) contributed to Saline's point totals.

Tenley Schrzan won the 100 hurdles in 17.88 seconds. Alena Miklosovic (2nd, 19.19) and Karis Schreck (3rd, 20.9) followed. Schrzan also won the 300 hurdles in 50.49 seconds. Miklosovic (52.52) and Schreck (57.88) were second and third.

The Hornets swept the relays.

In the field, Schrzan won the high jump in 4'08. Avery McClelland (2nd, 4'04) and Tess Anderson (4'02) helped the Hornet point totals. Nicole Warren leaped 15-09.75 to win the long jump. Emma Grill (15-00.75) and Bryn Batten (14-06.25) were second and third. Jacki Kolano cleared 8-06 to win the pole vault, ahead of Emma MacDonald (2nd, 7'06) and Alivia Burlingame (3rd, 6'06). Morgan Boze won the discus with a throw of 98-07. Stefanie Harris (71-07) and Carmean Lauchu (64-01) placed second and third. Ypsilanti's Caprice Augustine won the shot put in 33-04. Boze was second in 31-10.5 and Harris was third in 25'08.

