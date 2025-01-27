All on the Same Team: City Council Resolves to Commit Funds to Green Space in Downtown Saline

30 years after Murphy's Crossing was redeveloped, the City of Saline has signed on to the public-private partnership for a green space behind the historic downtown development.

At a special meeting on Monday, Saline City Council voted 6-0 (Councillor Dean Girbach abstaining) to adopt a resolution to spend up to $500,000 on the project.

The partnership is with Praxis Properties, controlled by Tyler Kinley, whose family redeveloped the historic Murphy's Crossing on the southeast corner of Michigan Avenue

The picture above is a sketch of what he was planning privately on his property behind Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack and Carrigan Cafe. The Kinleys once planned a second building on the property. Kinley instead planned a greenspace in support of a revamped south wing of Murphy's Crossing, which would feature apartments and some kind of walkout business - perhaps a microdistillery.

Kinley was already in the process of applying to the MEDC for a grant to match. The city, meanwhile, had completed a study recommending a public space in the South Henry Street Parking lot (behind businesses on the southwest side).

The city's recommendation ran into resistance because it would eliminate parking spaces, which became even more valuable when DropTop Pizza opened.

Kinley began talking to city officials about moving the public space and joining his project, pointing to adjoining land owned by the city.

This image projects how big the space would be if it included the city's space.

Even better, possibly, would be eligible for matching funds from the MEDC.

There were many issues that complicated what seemed like it could be a great deal for the city. One of those issues was an aggressive table that required the city counci sign on within two months of being officially introduced to the plan.

A workgroup featuring the developer, Acting City Manager Elle Cole, and Council members Janet Dillon, Nicole Rice and Jenn Harmount spent many hours meeting, researching and evaluating the plan - including many hours over the holidays, before it recommended the resolution to commit up to $500,000 to the project.

The $500,000 would come from the TIFA fund - not the city's general fund. According to Cole, there were not yet plans to use the fund for construction next year. Cole said TIFA generally generates $700,000 annually.

The city could learn within two months if it has been granted the matching grant from the state. If granted, work could begin this June. Cole said on a more conservative timetable, the project might not be completed until the fall of 2026.

"But, boy, we'd love to have that ready by next summer (2026)," Cole said.

There are other issues that the city must hammer out, including an economic development agreement between the city and Praxis, and a long-term land lease with each owners who have land in the proposed green space.

Cole said the intention is for the city to lease Praxis's property for 25 years.

It was emphasized that this resolution is just the first step.

The Why

It wasn't mentioned Monday night, but several downtown business owners have noted the lack of foot traffic downtown. Many initiatives, including the recently created social district, aim to increase foot traffic and make downtown livelier.

Saline Main Street Executive Director Mary Dettling listed statistics showing the impact placemaking projects can have. Occupancy rates are 3 percent higher within 1,000 feet of an MEDC investment site. She said commercial and residential values increased near investment sites.

"Placemaking projects improve a physical public space but they also strengthen the social fabric of the community," Dettling said. "If people love where they live, the more economically vital, the place will be."

The "If you build it, they will come" approach to government projects should cause skepticism. In that light, it was interesting to see Brian Brickley, of Guenther Homes, speak during public comment. Guenther Homes owns the empty lot on the southeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Lewis Street. The company bought the property at auction many years ago and so far, there have been few signs it plans to do anything with the property.

Brickley said Guenther Homes had viewed this as a long-term project.

"Approval of this (green space) will expedite this to a short-term project. It will go to the top of our development list," Brickley said. "It's exciting (the green space). It's a beautiful space. It brings the elements that people want to promote living downtown, visiting downtown and creating businesses here.

At one point during the public comment section, Dettling asked business and property owners to stand. Perhaps more than half of the people in the audience stood up. Over the years, the downtown community has generally been cooperative. But at times, they've been unable to come to agreement on key issues, such as parking.

Several people, from Cole to Dettling to Mayor Brian Marl, noted the strong support.

"I think that bodes well for the project's long-term success," Marl said. "I was always probably always a solid yes (vote on this project) but it's great to have community support, especially from people who have been invested in the downtown for many years."

All on the Same Team

Council voted 6-0 to pass the resolution. There are no tenuous 4-3 votes and residual hard feelings souring the project. Even Councillor Girbach, who abstained due to conflict of interest (his family has a legal claim to the city property that would be used in the green space), is now in support of the project. (Details of Girbach's settlement were not available).

"I'm so happy," Dettling said after the meeting. "It's wonderful to get the support of the entire council to invest in downtown. It's a beautiful thing and I think this is the perfect project to take advantage of that."

Tyler Kinley, of Praxis Properties, said he was excited to proceed with the city as a partner. He said the seemingly unified downtown community and unanimous city council vote can only be positive.

"I think this project checks a lot of boxes and meets the community where it is," Kinley said. "And I thin we do better when we have more people on the team. It feels like a team effort."

