Letter: SACC Says Farewell and Thank You

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) held its Annual Meeting on Monday, January 27 at the Travis Pointe Country Club. The SACC recognized outgoing board members Oscar Cotero, Haley Buckmaster, and Eric Gerdes and extended our heartfelt gratitude for their dedication, leadership, and invaluable contributions. Your commitment has played a crucial role in shaping our organization’s success and we appreciate the time and effort you have invested.

Welcome to our new Board Members

We are excited to welcome our new Board of Directors members Kevin Rogan of Legacy Wealth Partners and Dr. Leen Khatib of SBK Orthodontics! Your expertise and fresh perspectives will be instrumental in driving our mission forward. We anticipate working together as the Board of Directors for another year of success and progress for all members and the communities we serve.

The SACC officers for 2025 include President Molly Luempert-Coy of DTE Energy; Vice President/President-Elect for 2026 Annherst Kreitz of Washtenaw Christian Academy; Vice President Jayne Tharp of Key Realty; Treasurer Steve Dobrovich of Standard Printing & Design; Secretary Jeff Fordeck of Fox River Group and Past President Lisa Bozzi of Liebherr. Additional 2025 Board of Directors include:

Monica Van Overmeer of Stretch Lab Ann Arbor West

Jeremy Bebber of Willoway Nurseries

Katie Whitt of Michigan Schools & Government Credit Union

Jason Hallman of Toyota

Andrew Sivulka of Endurium Advisors

John Siedlik of Black Rock Technologies.

We shared the highlights of 2024 along with the goals, the financial update, strategic plans, and annual reports for 2025 with continued support from Executive Director Michelle Dugan.

The event concluded with door prizes and a game of heads or tails for a La-Z-Boy Chair gift certificate.

Congratulations Pamela Bebber on that win! Thank you to our sponsors DTE Energy, La-Z-Boy, Chelsea Lumber Company, and Costco.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/SalineChamberMI/posts/pfbid0rd5f4r89Gua9jghxW5… -->

More News from Saline