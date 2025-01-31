Family Magic Show with Jasen Magic!
Jasen Magic has dazzled audiences with over 13,000 live performances, including shows for Tiger Woods, Mario Andretti, and even the Rolling Stones! Now, he’s bringing his high-energy act to YOU!
Blending side-splitting comedy, mind-blowing magic, and interactive fun, Jasen will leave you questioning: Which came first—the magic or the laughter? 🤔
🌟 What to Expect:
🎭 Jaw-dropping illusions
😂 Non-stop laughs
🎁 Exciting giveaways & prizes
🎟️ No tickets sold at the door—register now!
📅 Doors open at 6:00 PM | Show starts at 6:30 PM
📌 Be sure to register each individual attending to secure your spot!
Don't miss this one-of-a-kind magical experience—reserve your seats today! 🎟️✨
