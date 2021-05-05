No Parade, But Oakwood Cemetery Activities Planned for Memorial Day

For the second straight year, due to COVID-19, the Memorial Day Parade has been canceled.

Mayor Brian Marl made the announcement at Monday's city council meeting. However, Mayor Marl and others will participate in a limited program at Oakwood Cemetery at 11a.m.

"I have been in communication with the police chief, with the city manager and, more importantly, the leadership of our American Legion Post, and I can confirm that the 2021 Memorial Day Parade has been canceled," Marl told council. "However, we are planning to conduct and host an abbreviated program at Oakwood Cemetery."

Marl said the most recent guidelines suggest the crowd will be limited to 300 people.

"We will strongly be encouraging folks to wear a mask," Marl said.

Marl said the ceremony would be live-streamed to the city's Facebook page.