BASEBALL: Saline Bests Skyline, 2-1, To Sweet Season Series

Augie Hutchison won his first start as four Hornet pitchers combined for a one-hitter in Saline's 2-1 victory over Skyline Wednesday. On Monday, Saline split two games at Skyline.

Saline improved to 15-5 and 8-2 in the SEC Red.

Hutchison started and went four innings, giving up one earned run on a hit and three walks while fanning three. Mason Glennie, Aidan Carlson and Sam Miller each pitched one inning of hitless relief. Miller struck out all three batters he faced.

All the runs came early. Saline scored two runs in the bottom of the first. Zach Socha led the inning with a double to center and took third on a fly ball by Bobby Buttler. Aidan Arbaugh scored him with a single to right. Hutchinson doubled to left, putting runners on second and third. Kyler Blake-Jones drove in Arbaugh with a ground out to second.

MORE PHOTOS HERE

Skyline scored in the second and that was all the scoring.