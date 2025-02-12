Saline Spring Craft Show - Children's Activities
Mark your calendars! The Saline Craft Show is happening on Saturday, March 8th, and this year, we’re bringing extra fun for the little ones with exciting Children’s Activities! 🎉
👦👧 Kids will love:
📸 Pictures with Peter Cottontail – Hop on over for a fun photo!
✏️ Caricaturist – Get a one-of-a-kind portrait!
🎨 Arts & Crafts – Let creativity run wild with hands-on projects!
🖍️ Coloring Pages – A fun and relaxing activity for all ages!
🏆 Basket Contest – Vote on your favorite basket - Proceeds go to Saline Area Social Service.
🎈 Balloon Artist – Watch as balloons twist into amazing creations you take home!
📅 When: Saturday, March 8th (Saline Craft Show 8am-330pm, Children Activities 10am-2pm)
📍 Where: Saline Middle School
Don’t miss out on this fun-filled, family-friendly event!
