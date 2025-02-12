Saline Spring Craft Show - Children's Activities

Mark your calendars! The Saline Craft Show is happening on Saturday, March 8th, and this year, we’re bringing extra fun for the little ones with exciting Children’s Activities! 🎉

👦👧 Kids will love:

📸 Pictures with Peter Cottontail – Hop on over for a fun photo!

✏️ Caricaturist – Get a one-of-a-kind portrait!

🎨 Arts & Crafts – Let creativity run wild with hands-on projects!

🖍️ Coloring Pages – A fun and relaxing activity for all ages!

🏆 Basket Contest – Vote on your favorite basket - Proceeds go to Saline Area Social Service.

🎈 Balloon Artist – Watch as balloons twist into amazing creations you take home!

📅 When: Saturday, March 8th (Saline Craft Show 8am-330pm, Children Activities 10am-2pm)

📍 Where: Saline Middle School

Don’t miss out on this fun-filled, family-friendly event!

