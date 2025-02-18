Nancy Schultz, Wife and Mother, Always Had a Book to Read

Nancy Schultz, age 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

Nancy was born on May 6, 1940 in Coldwater, Michigan to the late Darrell and Beatrice (Milliman) Smith. On September 24, 1960 she married the late William Schultz.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Darrell Smith and Beatrice (Smith) Hicks. Nancy is survived by her sister Marta (Mike) Eck of Redford, Michigan, sons Matthew (Ronda) of Britton, Michigan, Michael Schultz of Milan, Michigan, grandchildren Brandon Schultz of Manchester, Michigan, and Evan Schultz of Britton, Michigan.

Nancy was active in her children’s lives, as a Cub Scout leader and always present at school activities. She enjoyed baking and was willing to make cookies for any holiday or event. She always had a book to read, a bike ride to take, plants and flowers to care for, and a profound love for cats. Strays that came to her house instantly became permanent residents.

She participated in her bunco group for almost two decades where she enjoyed monthly laughs with friends. She was a grandma to her two grandchildren who will remember frosting cookies and reading books with her.

She was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church in Saline for almost 60 years. During that time she enjoyed teaching catechism classes, being a eucharistic minister, and comforting grieving families by helping with countless funeral dinners. Nancy always considered Coldwater to be her home and never missed a reunion or a weekend trip with her sister, Marta, for an opportunity to return and connect with friends.

In retirement Nancy and Bill traveled often. Visits to all 50 states along with cruises and trips to Europe kept them busy and full of pictures and stories. They were fans of movies and live theatre. Nancy kept a list of movies and actors that she predicted would win an Academy Award- she was often correct and loved watching the night full of its fashion and awards.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, February 28th, from 10:30 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Following the Mass, a luncheon will be held at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy’s name may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church, the Humane Society of Huron Valley, or the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the Church. Burial will take place in the future and will be held in Lake View Cemetery in Quincy, MI. To leave a memory you have of Nancy, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

