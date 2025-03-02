Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Valerie Thompson White Lake, MI

Booth 105, Wood

Her woodworking crafting began by making a toybox for her grandson when he was born. This led to VALERIE THOMPSON ‘s love of this creative expression of wood and its beautiful color, grain and luster. Valerie found it to be a unique medium and allowed her craftmanship to be revealed. She loved advancing into making cutting boards and increased her inspiration when discussing with customers the various woods and processes used to create her product line. Valerie relates, “I love taking wood that is rough and ugly and turning it into a beautiful and functional piece.” Traveling to Saline for the first time to participate in the Saline Craft Show, she will be in Booth 105 on Saturday, March 8, 2025 with cheese boards, bow knives, coasters, serving trays, napkin holders, kitchen utensils, soap savers and other table top décor. The show opens at 8am-3:30 pm at Saline Middle School, 7190 N Maple, Saline.

More News from Saline