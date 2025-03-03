Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Deborah Ellsworth Vernon, MI

Booth 9 - Handmade Paper Flower Arrangements

As a retired florist of 35 years, DEBORAH ELLSWORTH returns to the Saline Spring Craft Show with her handmade paper flower arrangements. Challenged to bring the beauty of real flowers to the public without the need to replace them within a week, Deb finds her customers rave about their pieces that they bought years before and that gives them so much joy! Deb’s talents provide the exquisite detail of these blooms that make them so realistic and versatile for any floral creation. At a craft show, Deb can customize on the spot if a customer prefers a color or flower change in the design. Her best-selling products are her 4”x4” flower arrangements in a custom box or a ceramic container. These will be available in Booth 9 as Deb returns to the Saline Middle School on March 8 to present her Spring 2025 arrangements.

