Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Cindy Casey Waterford, MI

Booth 144 - Mosaic Art

When you look at the beautiful artwork on china dishes, these pieces were used and enjoyed for special occasions like birthdays and holidays. CINDY CASEY has been taking these gorgeous pieces and converting them to functional pieces of art that you can use every day. These china mosaics now appear on tables, dresser trays, business card holders, and plantstands among other items that will be on display in Booth 144 at the Saline Spring Craft Show. Doing shows for over 15 years in Michigan and Arizona, Cindy created her first mosaic mirror after she saw one at an art show. However, Cindy states, “the mirror I saw was bumpy and had various pieces of china. I decided I wanted to make one using all the same china and have a flat useable surface.” Her extensive skills developed and this beautiful, functional, memorable art allows Cindy to present and share her 2025 pieces at the Saline Middle School, 7190 N Maple, Saline on 3.8.25 from 8 am-3:30 pm. Cindy will have new one-of-a-kind inventory again for your purchases.

More News from Saline