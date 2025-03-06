Craft Show Highlights Busy Week in Saline

Here's what's happening during Craft Show weekend in Saline.

...

16 things to do this weekend: Friday, Mar 7 - Sunday, Mar 9

FEATURED EVENTS

St. Andrew Parish Mission - Revival 2025 - Sun Mar 9 6:30 pm

St. Andrew the Apostle

A transforming encounter with the unconditional love of Jesus Christ. All are welcome.

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday: 6:30 - 8:30pm

March 9-11, 2025

Revival 2025 offers you a safe place to meet Jesus right where you are and promises to renew your heart and deepen your faith.For three nights, Revival 2025 will deliver inspired, profound preaching; uplifting worship music; heartfelt testimonies; and an encounter with the true presence of Jesus through Eucharistic Adoration.What can I expect…

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Mar 7 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers. Ages 0-7. No registration is required.

[more details]

1/2 Day Pizza Cafe for Teens - Fri Mar 7 11:15 am

Saline District Library

Teens! Come get some free pizza on your early release days in the Program Room.

Generously sponsored by Friends of the Saline District Library.

Grades 6-12. First Come/First Served.

[more details]

OpenSpot Theatre - Fri Mar 7 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Children interested in acting are invited to an introduction to theater and improv. OpenSpot Theatre specializes in inclusive performance activities and children of all abilities are invited to participate.

Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

KofC 6674 Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 7 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and "bake sale" for $1 (desserts). 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $19 Adults, $14 for seniors, $9 kids (7-12) and under 7 free.

Girls Basketball District Final - Fri Mar 7 6:00 pm

Pioneer High School

Saline faces Dexter in the MHSAA girls district championship.

Hanging Glass Fused Pocket Vase - Fri Mar 7 6:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Create your own stunning 4" x 7" glass wall pocket vase in this one-of-a-kind workshop! Guided by talented glass artist Anne Rogers, you'll design a personalized vase with a beaded handle, incorporating colorful glass pieces, frit (small glass fragments), and decorative glass components. Whether you're inspired by your favorite flower or simply love the artistry of glass, Anne will walk you step-by-step through the process of designing, assembling, and preparing your vase for firing. The…

Community Sound Bath - Fri Mar 7 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Prepare your heart and mind for the arrival of SPRING! Join Rob Meyer-Kukan for this sound bath meditation where he will use singing bowls, gongs, and more to create a gentle soundscape perfect for deep relaxation and peace.

Yoga mats and one yoga blanket are provided for each attendee. Please bring any additional supports you would like for your comfort (pillows, bolster, eye pillow, etc). We also have 7 zero gravity chairs available to the first 7 participants who request them at the event…

Spring Craft Show - Sat Mar 8 8:00 am

Saline Middle School

The Saline Spring Craft Show is from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, March 8.Admission is $4. Cash only. Kids 19 and under enter free.Expect 150 craft booths and concessions.

Puzzle Swap Pick-Up - Sat Mar 8 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Donate a puzzle, take a puzzle!

Bring your gently used puzzles (with no missing pieces!) to the Reference Desk from March 1 - March 21, and you'll receive a ticket good for a puzzle of similar size (or smaller).

Then come back for the Puzzle Swap Pick-Up on Saturday, March 22 from 2-4 pm to turn in your ticket for a new puzzle! The first hour of swap will be…

BINGO for Books - Sat Mar 8 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Enjoy an hour of playing BINGO with friends. Every BINGO wins the player a prize book!

Ages 6-11. Click here to register.

[more details]

Saline Fiddlers Hometown Show - Sat Mar 8 6:30 pm

Saline High School

The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic Annual Hometown Show will feature performances from the SMS Fiddle Club, Saline High School Drumline, and our own Saline Fiddlers!

Resin Bamboo Cutting Boards - Sat Mar 8 6:30 pm

Whitepine Studios

Resin art is a captivating and versatile medium that enables artists to create stunning, glossy masterpieces. In this hands-on class, you will learn the basics of resin art, including 1:1 epoxy resin mixing, colorants for different effects, and the art of pouring and curing resin. One exciting technique you'll explore is the "direct pour," where various resin colors are combined to create a beautiful marbled effect.

In this class, you'll create your very own Bamboo Cutting Board (21.5 x 8.75…

House of Houunds Adoption Event - Sun Mar 9 12:00 pm

Wags to Whiiskers

Come meet Poppy, Prancer, Dancer, Comet and Cupid on Sunday March 9th from 12pm - 3pm at Wags To Wiskers - Saline! All four dogs (puppies) are available for adoption through House of Hounds Rescue.

If you're seriously considering adding a pup to your family, please fill out an application online BEFORE the event!https://www.houseofhoundsrescue.com/info/adoption

Read to a Dog - Sun Mar 9 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Would you like to read to Cash? Practice your reading skills by reading to certified therapy dog, Cash. Bring your own book or borrow one of ours.

No registration is required, check in at the youth desk the day of the event to sign up for a 5-10 minute reading session.

Ages 6-12. No registration is required.

… [more details]

TangoLab 2nd Sunday - Sun Mar 9 2:00 pm

Pittsfield Union Grange

Join us for our monthly Tango Class and Practica 2-6pm!

DJ: Matt Keating

cost: $15 (class, with practica $20), $10 Practica

