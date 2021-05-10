Saline School Board Trustee Boatswain Resigns, Board to Appoint Replacement

Trustee Aramide Boatswain has resigned from the Saline Board of Education to relocate, according to a news release posted by Saline Area Schools.

Boatswain was elected to the six-year seat on the board when she defeated incumbent Paul Hynek by just 23 votes. She took office in January.

The district will soon appoint a person to fill the role until Dec. 31, 2022. To be eligible, the person must be a citizen of the United States and must be a qualified and registered voter in the school district.

Interested parties should apply online (click here) by 11:59 p.m., May 19.

The Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting for May 24 to interview candidates. The board is expected to choose a new trustee at its regular meeting, May 25.

Boatswain said her husband's job is requiring him to spend more time in California. The family will stay in the area for the remainder of the school year.

"This has been a very difficult decision. Saline is where my children grew up and started going to school, so it holds a very special place in my heart," Boatswain said.

Board President Steben Jennifer Steben said Boatswain made important contributions to the board during her short tenure.

“The Board will miss Aramide’s many talents and passion for the students,” Steben said in a statement released by the district. “With three children in the district, she has faithfully served in many capacities at Pleasant Ridge, Heritage, and Saline Middle School. When she assumed the office of Trustee in January, she quickly contributed to the success of the team and invested heavily in the creation of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee and important work on the Policy Committee. Her knowledge, commitment, love, and advocacy for Saline Area Schools will not be forgotten.”

Updated with comment from Trustee Boatswain.