Saline MI
3-08-2025 10:28pm

Chatting with Vendors at the Saline Spring Craft Show

We visited the Spring Craft Show at Saline Middle School Saturday where we talked to the vendors.

Here's what they told us:

Patti Henes - Pocket Pillows

Craig Stanke - Extreme Metals

Ken Delor - Ken's Lamps

Amy Keeton - Garden Teapots

Lori and John Tursak - LOREO'S

Rhonda and Don Barron - Good Dog Company

Here are a few  more pictures.

Easter Bunny Harper Grambau and Emiliee Sontag
Ned and Donna Palmer with the bunny
