Chatting with Vendors at the Saline Spring Craft Show

We visited the Spring Craft Show at Saline Middle School Saturday where we talked to the vendors.

Here's what they told us:

Patti Henes - Pocket Pillows

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/1018649130316769 -->

Craig Stanke - Extreme Metals

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/1598843194104934 -->

Ken Delor - Ken's Lamps

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/2447117125646035 -->

Amy Keeton - Garden Teapots

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/2757897967735875 -->

Lori and John Tursak - LOREO'S

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/1177159457753096 -->

Rhonda and Don Barron - Good Dog Company

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/1180239487435969 -->

Here are a few more pictures.

Easter Bunny Harper Grambau and Emiliee Sontag

Ned and Donna Palmer with the bunny

