3-08-2025 10:28pm
Chatting with Vendors at the Saline Spring Craft Show
We visited the Spring Craft Show at Saline Middle School Saturday where we talked to the vendors.
Here's what they told us:
Patti Henes - Pocket Pillows
Craig Stanke - Extreme Metals
Ken Delor - Ken's Lamps
Amy Keeton - Garden Teapots
Lori and John Tursak - LOREO'S
Rhonda and Don Barron - Good Dog Company
Here are a few more pictures.
