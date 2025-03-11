After Surveys, Board Wordsmiths Job Description as Saline Superintendent Search Begins

After 50 minutes of discussion on Tuesday, don't expect to hear much in the Saline Area Schools search for a new superintendent for a little while.

Consultant Jay Bennett, of the Michigan Association of School Boards, presented the findings from an internet survey about the job and then presented a potential job description to the Board of Education.

Saline Area Schools Superintendent Steve Laatsch is retiring at the end of the school year.

"I've had very positive inquiries about the position. I'm cautiously optimistic that we are going to have a very good pool to look at," Bennett said to Board of Education President Michael McVey, who had asked about the "word on the street" about the position.

Bennett suggested that the survey results suggest while the community likes the general direction of the district, there is also an appetite for change.

The survey also showed that the district wants someone who can manage a district budget. While some county districts got drunk on COVID funds, the district has managed budgets cautiously even as enrollment continues to be an issue,

The budget issue and curriculum development are neck-and-neck for the top issue.

Bennett said the answers were similar during conversations he had with people during the several meetings about the position.

The board wordsmithed the resulting job description. Several board members said they wanted a job description with more "pop." VP Jennifer Steben was asked to send Bennett language she suggested about having a superintendent who kept a public schedule.

One surprising number that came out of the discussion was how few people participated in the online survey. About 240 people answered the questions. Steben said that seemed low to her. Bennett said it was low and he'd hoped for 400-450 respondents. Still, he seemed satisfied with the results.

Bennett said he board members shouldn't expect to hear much from him over the next few weeks. He said he would post the opening as soon as Wednesday.

"I'll be working the phones and email and encouraging people to apply," he said. "Between that and spring break, it'll be a bit quiet for a little while."

