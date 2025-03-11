Kline Fundamentals Wins Stully's Rec League Basketball Title

KlindWelcome to Stully’s CE BB Recap:

Kline Fundamentals won the rec league basketball tournament at Liberty School Saturday.

Pictured above are Coyle Overine, Colton Tousa, John Townsend, Antonio Giacalone, Nolan Klein and Lincoln Keyes.

2025 Pre-Season Rankings:

Kline Fundementals Brick City Elite Goon Squad Kiren and Em Only Buckets The Dark Side Panthers Sigma Slammers

March 8 Recap

SEEDED BRACKET:

Only Buckets-54 V The Dark Side-51(OT)

The Dark Side started off the game with the strategy of working the ball into the post, which was effective early. Only Buckets countered with shooting from distance, which got them out to a 37-23 halftime advantage. The Dark Side came out in the second stanza with an 11-2 run to close the gap to single digits. Only Buckets, playing with the lead, took some ill-advised three’s and allowed DS to get back in the game and send the game to OT tied at 49. OB wins in OT!! Only Buckets were paced on offense by Carson Cherry’s 16 points(3 three’s) and Mikey Muir chipped in with 12(3 three’s). Dark Sides Louis Esposito(20) and Brady Clark(12) hit double figures in the season ending loss.

Kiren and Em-30 V Goon Squad-0

This was a forfeit.

Kline Fundamentals-83 V Sigma Slammers-43

Kline Fundamentals was undermanned on tournament weekend as only 6 players suited up for the day. Sigma Slammers, like every other week, had a full bench and a ton of effort on the court. KF’s 2-3 zone gave Slammers fits, led to steals and easy buckets for Kline Fundamentals. All KF players scored in the first half to get out to a 38-13 halftime lead. Slammers struggled to score in the first half, but came back to score 30 second half points. Kline Fundamentals placed 4 in double figures; Nolan Klein(25), Lincoln Keyes (20), Colton Tousa(19) and John Townsend(11). Westin Rogers scored 14 points for Sigma Slammers.

Brick City Elite-49 V Panthers-33

The offense was slow for both teams early as they combined for 24 points in the first 15 minutes. With Brick City Elite up 17-7 at that point, Panthers clawed back to only be down 2 at the half, 17-15. The second half saw BCE extend the lead behind Max Edwards 7 point burst and a couple of buckets by Jack Day, as they cruised into the semi finals. Eight BCE players scored as Cole Kreuzer(15) was their only player in double digits. Logan Wiencek paced the Panther offense with a game high 22 points including a pair of three’s.

Semifinals

Kline Fundamentals-76 V Only Buckets-51

Only Buckets came out looking for the upset and started well as they got out to a 4 point lead halfway through the first stanza. But Kline Fundamentals stepped up on the defensive end, turning defense into offense and scoring in transition to establish a comfortable cushion at half, 37-20. OB outscored KF 5-3 in the first 5 minutes of the second half, but that was as close as they would get as Kline Fundamentals advanced to the finals. KF’s Lincoln Keyes scored 22, Colton Tousa 21 and Nolan Klein 20 to lead the winners. Carson Cherry had 18 points(4 three’s) and Mikey Muir had 10 for Only Buckets.

Kiren and Em-45 V Brick City Elite-40

A mild upset in this semi-final of the #2 and #3 seed. The offense did not get going early in this one as both teams struggled to put the ball in the hoop. The game stayed close the entire half with Kiren and Em clinging to a 17-15 halftime lead. The game continued to be close in the second half as both teams played hard on the defensive end. But in the end, K & E hit enough three’s to win and advance. K & E was lead by Kiren Sanakaran’s 15 points, while BCE’s Charlie VanHaaften’ had a game high 17.

Finals

Kline Fundamentals-60 V Kiren and Em-52

Kiren and Em’s defensive effort in the semi’s exhausted them a little in the back-to-back game final as they battled, but ran out of gas in the end. The game stayed close throughout despite a 7-0 Kline Fundamentals run out of the gate. K & E came back to tie it at 13, and took a 2 point halftime lead, 28-26. Halfway through the second stanza it was tied at 41, then a Nolan Kline three put KF up for good. K & E’s Brady Wilson connected on 6 three’s en roue to 22 points, while Kiren Sankaran scored 12. Kline Fundamentals Nolan Klein had 27 points(4 three’s), Lincoln Keyes scored 19 and Colton Tousa chipped in with 11. Congratulation Kline Fundamentals!

Standings: Record Pt. Differential

Kline Fundamentals*# 10-0 +203 Brick City Elite 7-2 +60 Kiren and Em 7-3 +128 Only Buckets 5-4 +15 The Dark Side 3-5 +15 Goon Squad 2-6 -68 Panthers 1-7 -135 Sigma Slammers 0-8 -193

*Regular season champs

#Tournament champs

Top Scorers:

Nolan Klein-27 Nolan Klein-25 Logan Wiencek-22 Lincoln Keyes-22 Brady Wilson-22 Colton Tousa-21 Lincoln Keyes-20 Louis Esposito-20 Nolan Klein-20 Colton Tousa-19 Lincoln Keyes-19 Carson Cherry-18 Charlie VanHaaften-17 Carson Cherry-16 Cole Kreuzer-15 Kiren Sankaran-15 Westin Rogers-14 Mikey Muir-12 Brady Clark-12 Kiren Sankaran-12 John Townsend-11 Colton Tousa-11 Mikey Muir-10

Stully’s Prediction %(SPP)

Last Week 5-2 1.000 Overall 31-4 .886

FINAL POWER RANKINGS:

Kline Fundamentals Kiren and Em Brick City Elite Only Buckets The Dark Side Goon Squad Panthers Sigma Slammers

ALL STAR SUNDAY: 3/9

Free Throw Competition Winner: Mikey Muir 8/10

Three Point Competition Winner: Brady Wilson 7/12 with a “Money Ball” make!

All Star Game Results:

The All Star game started off like an NBA All Star game with literally no defense. But once the Blue team got down in the score, the competitive nature of these athletes appeared and the game was played tough on both ends of the floor the rest of the way. The Gold team pull out a convincing double digit win and were lead offensively by Logan Wiencek with 36 points(3 three’s), while Noah Reeves and Matt Mareno chipped in with 15 and 12 points, respectively. The Blue team’s Louis Esposito(27) and Westin Rogers(25) scored the bulk of the points, combining for 5 makes beyond the arc.

