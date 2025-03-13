Saline MI
Groundbreaking March 20 for Work at Saline Middle School

Saline Area Schools will celebrate upcoming work at Saline Middle School with a groundbreaking ceremony at 3:30 p.m., March 20.

Remodeled and new spaces include:

  • Saline Area Senior Center
  • SWWC Cosmetology/Huron Valley Beauty Academy
  • Saline Middle School life skills classroom.
  • Saline Middle School STEAM classrooms.
  • Saline Middle School STEAM extracurricular spaces.
  • Saline Middle School/Liberty Athletic Complex

The work is funded by the 2022 bond. 

The ceremony is at the old bus garage beside the senior center.

