Groundbreaking March 20 for Work at Saline Middle School

Saline Area Schools will celebrate upcoming work at Saline Middle School with a groundbreaking ceremony at 3:30 p.m., March 20.

Remodeled and new spaces include:

Saline Area Senior Center

SWWC Cosmetology/Huron Valley Beauty Academy

Saline Middle School life skills classroom.

Saline Middle School STEAM classrooms.

Saline Middle School STEAM extracurricular spaces.

Saline Middle School/Liberty Athletic Complex

The work is funded by the 2022 bond.

The ceremony is at the old bus garage beside the senior center.

More News from Saline