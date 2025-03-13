3-13-2025 3:07pm
Groundbreaking March 20 for Work at Saline Middle School
Saline Area Schools will celebrate upcoming work at Saline Middle School with a groundbreaking ceremony at 3:30 p.m., March 20.
Remodeled and new spaces include:
- Saline Area Senior Center
- SWWC Cosmetology/Huron Valley Beauty Academy
- Saline Middle School life skills classroom.
- Saline Middle School STEAM classrooms.
- Saline Middle School STEAM extracurricular spaces.
- Saline Middle School/Liberty Athletic Complex
The work is funded by the 2022 bond.
The ceremony is at the old bus garage beside the senior center.
