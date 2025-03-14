Saline MI
3-14-2025 11:35pm

Saline, Pioneer to Duke it Out in State Championship

Saline hopes to swim past Pioneer in the second and final day of the MHSAA Division 1 meet at the Holland Aquatic Center Saturday.

Both teams had a strong day Friday. If you were to score the preliminary meet, the two teams would be within just a few points of winning. Northville is running in third place.

Qualifiers for Day 2 include:

  • Diego Valdez took first in the 100-yard fly. Will Loveland was ninth.
  • Isaac Adanin took first inn the 100-yard breaststroke. Connor Lauritzen was fifth.
  • The team of Johah Bentley, Braylen May, Nathanyel Sarment and Isaac Adanin finished first in the 200-yard relay.
  • Isaac Adanin taking 2nd in the 200-yard IM. Diego Valdes was third. Connor Lauritzen also finished 8th and will race in the finals.
  • Braylen May, Nathanyel Sarment, Diego Valdes and Isaac Adanin were second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
  • Ty Lauritizen, Connor Lauritzen, Diego Valdes and Johan Bentley taking third in the 200 medley relay.
  • Ty Lauritzen was fifth in the 100-yard backstroke.
  • Jonah Bentley taking seventh in the 50-yard freestyle. Braylen May finished ninth.
  • Nathanyel Sarment finishing sixth in the 200-yard freestyle. Thomas Gunnerson was 12th.
  • Braylen May was 12th in the 100-yard freestyle and Nathanyel Sarment was 16th.
  • Jack Mallon was 12th in the 500-yard freestyle and Thomas Gunnerson was 15th.
  • Through the semifinals Carter Mitton was 11th and Joseph Rosales was 13th in diving.
