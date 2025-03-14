Saline, Pioneer to Duke it Out in State Championship

Saline hopes to swim past Pioneer in the second and final day of the MHSAA Division 1 meet at the Holland Aquatic Center Saturday.

Both teams had a strong day Friday. If you were to score the preliminary meet, the two teams would be within just a few points of winning. Northville is running in third place.

Qualifiers for Day 2 include:

Diego Valdez took first in the 100-yard fly. Will Loveland was ninth.

Isaac Adanin took first inn the 100-yard breaststroke. Connor Lauritzen was fifth.

The team of Johah Bentley, Braylen May, Nathanyel Sarment and Isaac Adanin finished first in the 200-yard relay.

Isaac Adanin taking 2nd in the 200-yard IM. Diego Valdes was third. Connor Lauritzen also finished 8th and will race in the finals.

Braylen May, Nathanyel Sarment, Diego Valdes and Isaac Adanin were second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Ty Lauritizen, Connor Lauritzen, Diego Valdes and Johan Bentley taking third in the 200 medley relay.

Ty Lauritzen was fifth in the 100-yard backstroke.

Jonah Bentley taking seventh in the 50-yard freestyle. Braylen May finished ninth.

Nathanyel Sarment finishing sixth in the 200-yard freestyle. Thomas Gunnerson was 12th.

Braylen May was 12th in the 100-yard freestyle and Nathanyel Sarment was 16th.

Jack Mallon was 12th in the 500-yard freestyle and Thomas Gunnerson was 15th.

Through the semifinals Carter Mitton was 11th and Joseph Rosales was 13th in diving.

