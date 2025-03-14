3-14-2025 11:35pm
Saline, Pioneer to Duke it Out in State Championship
Saline hopes to swim past Pioneer in the second and final day of the MHSAA Division 1 meet at the Holland Aquatic Center Saturday.
Both teams had a strong day Friday. If you were to score the preliminary meet, the two teams would be within just a few points of winning. Northville is running in third place.
Qualifiers for Day 2 include:
- Diego Valdez took first in the 100-yard fly. Will Loveland was ninth.
- Isaac Adanin took first inn the 100-yard breaststroke. Connor Lauritzen was fifth.
- The team of Johah Bentley, Braylen May, Nathanyel Sarment and Isaac Adanin finished first in the 200-yard relay.
- Isaac Adanin taking 2nd in the 200-yard IM. Diego Valdes was third. Connor Lauritzen also finished 8th and will race in the finals.
- Braylen May, Nathanyel Sarment, Diego Valdes and Isaac Adanin were second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
- Ty Lauritizen, Connor Lauritzen, Diego Valdes and Johan Bentley taking third in the 200 medley relay.
- Ty Lauritzen was fifth in the 100-yard backstroke.
- Jonah Bentley taking seventh in the 50-yard freestyle. Braylen May finished ninth.
- Nathanyel Sarment finishing sixth in the 200-yard freestyle. Thomas Gunnerson was 12th.
- Braylen May was 12th in the 100-yard freestyle and Nathanyel Sarment was 16th.
- Jack Mallon was 12th in the 500-yard freestyle and Thomas Gunnerson was 15th.
- Through the semifinals Carter Mitton was 11th and Joseph Rosales was 13th in diving.
