What's Going on in Saline for St. Patrick's Day?
Have you made your plans yet for St. Patrick's Day? Don't know where to get your corned beef and cabbage?
Fear not. We are here to help. It's important to note that for those of us who can't can't go hardcore on Monday, some establishments start the fun early.
Here's what we found on the Facebook pages of local restaurants.
Saline American Legion
$17 corned beef dinner from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Brecon Grille & Pub
The fun starts early at Brecon Grille with an Irish Breakfast from 9-11 a.m.
And then the St. Patrick's Day fun goes until 9 p.m. with corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash, Irish Stew, Guinness, Green Beer, dancers, music and more.
Salt Springs Brewery
Taste St. Paddy's without drowning in green beer. Salt has planned a five-course dinner. Call ASAP to get your place.
Dan's Downtown Tavern
Dan's is having a St. Patrick's Day weekend.
You can also dress the part with a $10 T-shirt.
Know of anything going on? Add it in the comments.
