Richard Forstner, Father of 2, Served in the US Marines

Richard Orrin Forstner, age 82, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 7, 2021. He was born on April 25, 1939 in Lomira, WI, the son of the late Orrin Richard and Adeline (Krueger) Forstner.

On October 23, 1965 in Fond du Lac, WI., he married JoAnn Marie Schulz, and she survives.

Richard honorably served in the United States Marines.

He was the loving father of Jeffrey Allen (Megan) Forstner and Michael Orrin Forstner. Also surviving are his grandchildren Benjamin McCauley Forstner and Gabriel Harrison Forstner. Richard was preceded in death in addition to his parents by his step-brother Marvin Bierman and his wife Catherine, his sister Mary Guelig (Forstner) and her husband Leo Guelig, his sister Ruth Adelmeyer (Forstner), and her husband Harold “Cookie” Adelmeyer.

Cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time. Donations in Richard’s name may be made to The American Legion and can be made at https://mylegion.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Give/Donate-Online/Donate-Now?CashProductId=13441 To leave a memory you have of him or to sign his guestbook please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.