LACROSSE: Saline Blasts Huron, 25-3, Goes Undefeated Against SEC Red

Senior night celebrations don't get much more raucous.

Saline's varsity lacrosse team honored both the class of 2020 and class of 2021 before Monday's game with Huron. Then they went out and scored 25 goals to clinch the SEC Red title - once again going undefeated.

The final score was 25-3, Saline.

The evening began with the Hornets honoring the class of 2020, which didn't get to play its senior season due to COVID-19.

Then the team honored its current seniors: Joshua Baars, Eli Routt, Gavin Klaassen, Brodie Mahmud, Xavier Spickard, Brendan Shinavier, Chris Peterson, Colin Finnegan and Cole Sitterley.

And then the fun started. 45 seconds into the contest, Brady Mahmud twirled through the defense and then spun into an underhand shot that beat the goalie. Saline led 1-0.

Saline scored four goals in the first 4:30 and never looked back.

Mahmud scored three of those goals. CJ Robison and Brendan Torzewski each scored four goals. Collin Finnegan scored three goals. Brendan Shinavier, Liam Belote and Cole Sitterley. Robert Webster and Brady Fiske also scored for Saline. It was Webster's first goal.

Saline is 10-1 overall and 6-0 in the SEC Red. They play Pinckney, winner of the SEC White, in a crossover game Wednesday, for the SEC Crown.

