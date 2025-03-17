Coach Brunty Returns to the Top of the Michigan High School Swim & Dive World

Coach Todd Brunty and the Hornets are state champs. Again.

Over the weekend, coach Brunty coached the Saline swim and dive team to the MHSAA Division 1 Boys State Championship. It was his fifth state title as coach of the boys' team. He's also coached three girls' teams to state titles.

But for all the hardware in Brunty's trophy case, it was his first state championship in more than a decade.

His last state title was as coach of the 2014 girls' team. The boys last won the state championship in 2013, when the fearsome foursome of Adam Whitener, David Boland, Josh Ehrman and Michael Bundas won their fourth straight championship.

Since 2014, the boys have won two trophies as first-runner-up and several others as second and third runner-up. The girls have been first-runner-up three times and also have trophies as second and third runner-up.

Last year, the boys were runner-up to Pioneer.

Coach Brunty was happy to remove his socks and shoes and jump in the Holland Aquatic Center pool with his team and fellow coaches.

"It's been a while. But it always feels great," Brunty said. "Any time you can accomplish something like this these days, it's awesome. It's a great day to represent Saline."

Brunty stepped down as coach of the girls' team before the last season.

