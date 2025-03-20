Saline MI
3-20-2025 12:47am

SOCCER: JV Hornets Open with Win Against Trenton

Tasneem Jouda was one of two Hornets to score two goals against Trenton

Freshman Tasneem Jouda and sophomore Elle Pufpaf each scored twice as Saline defeated Trenton in JV soccer action at Hornet Stadium Wednesday.

Saline won 7-0.

Saline returns to action April 3 at home to New Boston Huron.

