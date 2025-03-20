3-20-2025 12:47am
SOCCER: JV Hornets Open with Win Against Trenton
Freshman Tasneem Jouda and sophomore Elle Pufpaf each scored twice as Saline defeated Trenton in JV soccer action at Hornet Stadium Wednesday.
Saline won 7-0.
Saline returns to action April 3 at home to New Boston Huron.
