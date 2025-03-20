SOCCER: Sadie Walsh Completes Hat Trick as Saline Opens Season with 7-0 Win

Sadie Walsh scored three goals as Saline defeated Trenton, 7-0, to open the 2025 Hornet varsity soccer season.

Sophomore Nora Walsh scored the game's opening goal, picking up a rebound after a corner kick by Caylin Sturms and kicking it past the busy Trenton goalie.

Moments later Saline went up 2-0 when Nora Walsh fed junior Sadie Walsh, who one-touched it into the goal.

Saline missed several great chances and the Trenton goalie was on top of her game to keep the Hornets to just two goals in the first half.

Sophomore goalie Kaylee Mitzel helped the Hornets hold their two-goal edge when she dove to her right to punch out a penalty kick with two minutes remaining in the first half.

In the second half, Saline had a strong wind at its back and Nada Derneika showed the difference in the opening minute. First, she stopped a run at midfield, then turned it around before beating the Trenton goalie with a 30-yard bomb.

Saline went up 4-0 on a pretty play between Laynie Tousa and MaKena Means. Tousa ran it up the left wing and then seamed a pass through the defense to Means who fired a shot past the goalie from just inside the box.

Sturms made it 5-0 a bit later. A ball came bouncing through the center from the right wing all the way to Sturms in side the box on the left wing. Sturms set it up and fired a shot into the corner of the goal.

Sadie Walsh scored goals six and seven in the final minutes of the contest.

Saline's sixth goal game when Sturms entered a perfect corner kick, just over the defense to the leaping Walsh, who headed the ball past the goalie.

Goal seven came when Walsh knocked down a pass and a couple of steps before firing into the goal.

