What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Mar 21 - Sunday, Mar 23

The Lenten Fish Fry highlights a light calendar of events this week. Have a look.

5 things to do this weekend: Friday, Mar 21 - Sunday, Mar 23

KofC 6674 Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 21 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and "bake sale" for $1 (desserts). 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $19 Adults, $14 for seniors, $9 kids (7-12) and under 7 free. [more details]

Smokey D'z BBQ at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Mar 21 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Bringing you all some of the finest smoked BBQ & Sides around💨 [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Mar 22 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

This week we welcome our newest sponsors: Renewal by Andersen! Stop by the info area to meet these generous folks and learn about increasing your home energy efficiency.The treasure hunt animal will be the chick!7265 N Ann Arbor St, Liberty School, Saline, Mi 481769am-1pm, licensed and vested service dogs only.

[more details]

Puzzle Swap Pick-Up - Sat Mar 22 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Did you bring in a puzzle this month and get a ticket for a new one? It's time to pick out your new puzzle!

The first hour of swap will be for ticket holders ONLY; second hour everyone is welcome to take a puzzle.

Unclaimed puzzles will be donated to the Friends of the Library bookshop.

[more details]

Sound Bath Meditation - Sun Mar 23 7:00 pm

Plymouth Arts & Recreation Center (PARC)

Join Rob Meyer-Kukan for this sound bath meditation at the the PARC in downtown Plymouth, Michigan. In this time of sound bath, Rob will play metal and crystal singing bowls, with chimes, and more in a sound bath inspired by the artwork (Bubbling Up) by Michigan Artist, Joan Witte. The sound bath will wash you with sounds intended to bring calming vibrations to reduce stress and ease tension celebrating our beautiful, creative, and amazing emotions.

Please bring a yoga mat and blanket and… [more details]

