Movies and TV shows casting in Ann Arbor

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Ann Arbor, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Canva

'Howl of the Forgotten'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Bruce (supporting, male, 25-30)

--- Julie (supporting, female, 25-30)

--- Dave (supporting, male, 25-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Picture Perfect'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jackie (supporting, female, 30-45)

--- Michael (supporting, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Lost and Found'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ben (supporting, male, 40-50)

--- Gary (lead, male, 70-90)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Maul Santa'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Elf (supporting, 5-12)

--- Joe (supporting, male, 18-30)

--- Indigo (lead, female, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbus, Ohio; Mansfield, Ohio; Akron, Ohio

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Cuttlefish'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ryan (supporting, male, 18-24)

--- Angel (supporting, male, 18-24)

--- Tyler (supporting, male, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $14

- Casting locations: Cleveland, Ohio

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'The Neighborhood'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Dominic (Dom) Belgate (lead, male, 20-30)

--- Marcus Freeman (lead, male, 20-30)

--- Casey Freeman (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Detroit, Michigan

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

More News from Saline