TRACK & FIELD: Saline Girls Take First at Lincoln

The Saline varsity girls track and field team opened the 2025 season by winning Lincoln Spring Indoor Classic. The Hornets finished with 139.5 points to easily win the meet. Woodhaven was second with 91 and Dexter was third with 87.

Mahalia Staton leaped 16'1 to win the long jump. Sophomore Sydney Steben was sixth, jumping 14'8.

The 4x800 relay team of Grace Oberski, Mackenzie Sellenraad, Lilli Schlack and Sophie Roth won their race in 9:41.88.

Freshman Savannah Staton won the 3200-meter run in 11:31.47. Grace Roth was second in 11:55.

Junior Charlotte Warren was second in the 200 meters in 27.43 seconds. Junior Lola Lange was sixth in 28.78. in 1:54.06.

The 4x200 relay of Warren, Lange, Clare Arvai and Kadyn Maida finished second.

Sophie Roth was the fasted Hornet in the 400 meters, finishing fourth in 1:01.44. Lillie Schlack was fifth.

Mia Washington was the fastest Hornet in the 800 meters, taking fourth in 2:44.4. Madison Rogan was seventh in 2:50.31.

Abby Roth was fourth in the 1600, finishing the event in 5:38.75.

Adelynn Turck was second in the 300 hurdles in 49.9. Meghan Montgomery was sixth in 1:11.87.

Shyla Smith was second in the 60-meter hurdles (11.12). Phoebe Ward was fifth (12:04).

Aviana Stackhouse was seventh in the 60 meter dash (8.78).

Senior Kadyn Maida cleared 4'8 to take second in high jump. Freshman Janaya Sophomore was fifth, clearing 4'6.

In the pole vault, Sophia Xiao cleared 7'6 to take third. Heidi Lin clear 6;0 to finish fifth.

Freshman Nova Platzer threw 29'9 to take fifth. Grace Hantula-Miller was 12th, throwing 24'65.

