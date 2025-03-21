TRACK & FIELD: Saline Boys take 5th at Lincoln

The Saline boys track and field team took 5th in the 11-school Lincoln Spring Indoor Classic Thursday.

Saline finished with 52.33 points in a meet that saw St. John's Jesuit edge Bedford, 108-107, for the top spot.

Saline raced with far less than their full crew.

"It's a good mix of some veterans but also some younger runners to see where they are at," coach Corbin Brown said.

Jack Walden placed second in the 400 in 53.11. Ayden Burton was 8th in 55.77.

Saman Meshinchi took second in the 800 meters (2:04.19).

Tyler Parrish took fourth in the 200-meter dash in 23.65 seconds.

Ryan Rummel was seventh in the 1600 (5:10.72) and William Rosales was 10th (5:14.15).

Nick Rouman took fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (44.21 seconds).

In the 60-meter Hurdles, Channon Palmer was third (8.59 seconds) and Youssef Jarouche was seventh (9.36).

Saline's top relay performance came in the 4x200. James Rush, Tyler Parrish, Cruz Hanson and Nick Grunas placed second (1:34.66).

The team of Saman Meshinchi, Collin Eckerman, Ryan Steben and William VanHaaften were fourth in the 4x800 relay (9:00.79).

Ryan Steben and Nick Rouman ran for the 4x400 team that took sixth.

In shotput, Jordan Marsh was ninth with a throw of 39'10.5. Dan Nollar was 13th (35'6.5).

Alex Stockton cleared 5'4 to take eighth in the high jump. In the long jump, Youssef Jarouche was 9th (19'2.5) and Jack Day was 14th (17'0.25).

Freshman Max Blaney cleared 8 feet to take 12 in the pole vault.

