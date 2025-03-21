3-21-2025 8:26pm
Comedy Show at American Legion Saturday
The Saline American Legion hosts a comedy show Saturday night.
The Future of Comedy Show features Mike Ball, Donte Willard, Dave Wellfare and Joe Kelley.
Tickers are $25. Get your tickets at www.MikeBallDotCom.com
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.
