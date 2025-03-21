Prowler Entering Vehicles on Saline's West Side

A prowler was spotted opening vehicle doors and rifling through belongings early in the morning March 19.

On the Saline Posts Facebook group, Todd Allen reported that the person was going through cars in the River Ridge and Austin Commons neighborhoods on the City of Saline's west side and in Saline Township. It was also reported that someone entered vehicles at 6 Trails apartments, in the city, and at Andelina Farms, in the township, on the west end.

Allen said he called police, and the Ring camera notified him that the police were on the way. The man crossed the street and went through a few more vehicles before disappearing between homes. Allen said it happened around 2 a.m.

A resident said her camera caught the man going through a vehicle at 2:38 a.m. A wallet was stolen from one vehicle but it was discarded and police found it. She said it was the second vehicle break-in during the last year.

Saline Police and Michigan State Police are investigating.

The Saline Police Department asked residents with information to contact Officer Andrews at kandrews@cityofsaline.org.

The SPD also issued the following:

We know you have heard this message before, but with warmer weather coming, it is important to lock your vehicle whenever it is left unattended. We are in Michigan, so even in the cold weather, lock your doors. Many residents who have had items stolen from their vehicles have reported their vehicles being left unlocked. The Saline Police Department suggests some simple steps to keep you from being a victim of theft.

Always LOCK your vehicle.

Always take your keys or fob with you.

Don’t leave your vehicle keys or fob hanging in your unsecured garage.

If you cannot park your vehicle in a locked garage, park in well-lit areas.

Close your vehicle windows when parked.'

NEVER leave valuable property in your vehicle.

NEVER leave handguns in your vehicle. Yes, we said it…… We have taken larceny reports where firearms have been taken from vehicles.

Store firearms safely.

Be aware of where you are storing your garage door opener to prevent access to your home.

Be a GOOD neighbor and report any suspicious activity to the police.

If you “See Something, Say Something.”

Dial 9-1-1 and be prepared to provide the dispatcher with as much information as possible regarding the suspicious person and/or vehicle.

