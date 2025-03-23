What to do in Saline This Week

It no longer really feels like spring - but it is.

If you're in town during this spring break, consider these events.

20 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Mar 24 - Sunday, Mar 30

Spring Break Camp - Mon Mar 24 8:30 am

Omega Martial Arts

Omega Martial Arts Spring Break Camp March 24-28, 2025. $250 a week or $60 a day for an active Spring Break Camp. Not only martial arts, but arts n crafts, games and outdoor activities. Sign up using the QR code. Perfect for kids ages 12 and under. Small Camp Size gives individual attention to your child! [more details]

Spring Art Adventure Camp-Celebrating Global Festivals - Mon Mar 24 9:00 am

Whitepine Studios

Join us for an exciting week of creativity and cultural exploration as we dive into the vibrant traditions of holidays and festivals from around the world! In this immersive art camp, we’ll celebrate festivals like Holi, Día de los Muertos, and others through a variety of artistic activities.Throughout the week, we will focus on different celebrations and create unique art pieces inspired by their rich histories and colorful symbols. Campers must be age 5 and be enrolled in kindergarten on the… [more details]

Preschool Playtime - Mon Mar 24 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Children and their caregivers can explore sensory stations, practice fine motor skills, and try fun movement and coordination activities.

Ages 2 - 5. Caregiver supervision is required. Click here to register.

[more details]

Career Week: Careers in Firefighting - Mon Mar 24 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Learn about the career of a firefighter and what education and skills are required. Presented by the Saline Fire Department.

Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

Monday Murder Club: The Silver Bone - Mon Mar 24 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a book discussion of crime, murder, and mayhem. Tea and treats will be provided.This month's book is The Silver Bone, by Andrey Kurkov.

Click Here to request a copy of the book.Click here to register.

[more details]

Musical Benefit in support of the International Pride Orchestra - Tue Mar 25 1:00 am

Kerrytown Concert House

Join us for a Musical Benefit in support of the International Pride Orchestra!📅 Tuesday, March 25⏰ 6:00–8:00 PM📍 Kerrytown Concert House (415 N 4th Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104)RSVP today!Enjoy an evening of music, community, and celebration featuring special performance by the OUT Ensemble and Myriad Project, and hosted by Grammy-winning tenor, University of Michigan alumnus, and IPO board member Nicholas Phan.Beverages and light hors d’oeuvres will be served.Proceeds from the evening will support… [more details]

Chamber's Late Lunch at Mac's - Tue Mar 25 1:00 am

Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack

Late Lunch is a casual Networking Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Members.This month the event is from 1-2:30 p.m. at Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack at the four corners in Saline.Members are responsible for their own meal.You can register here. [more details]

Career Week: Careers with Animals - Tue Mar 25 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Learn about the many different careers available in animal welfare and what education and skills are required. Presented by the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

D&D for Teens - Tue Mar 25 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Come hang out in the program room and enjoy a classic game of D&D!No registration is required.

[more details]

63rd Ann Arbor Film Festival - Tue Mar 25 6:30 pm

Michigan Theater

Founded in 1963, the Ann Arbor Film Festival is the oldest independent and experimental film festival in North America. The week-long event is dedicated to promoting bold, visionary filmmakers through the advancement of film and new media art, and engaging communities with remarkable cinematic experiences.The 63rd AAFF will be a hybrid event, with online and in-person options for attendees. Online passes will allow access to most in-competition films and juror programs as well as an online film… [more details]

Book Sale - Wed Mar 26 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The JLC Book Sale takes place March 26-29 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road.Wednesday is premium access day. All adult books are $4. Children's books are $2.Thursday-Saturday will have $2 adult books, $1 children's books, $3 DVDs, $3 audiobooks, $5 video games and board games and $3 puzzles. [more details]

Career Week: Careers with Animals - Wed Mar 26 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Learn about the career of a scientist and what education and skills are required.Presented by Michigan State University Experts.Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

Open Art for Teens - Wed Mar 26 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Teens are welcome to come create, color, and craft at the library from 3-4 PM on Wednesdays!

No registration is required.

… [more details]

Career Week: Careers in Local Politics - Thu Mar 27 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Learn about careers in local politics and what education and skills are required. Presented by Saline City Councilperson Nicole Rice.

Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

GriefShare Grief Support Meeting - Thu Mar 27 4:00 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Grieving the loss of someone close to you?

Find comfort and support at GriefShare. It is a 13-week grief support group that you can join at any time! 𝐏L𝐄A𝐒E J𝐎I𝐍 𝐔S T𝐡u𝐫s𝐝a𝐲s f𝐫o𝐦 4 P𝐌 𝐭o 6 𝐏M in Room 12.

No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence.

At a weekly GriefShare meeting, you will view a video featuring respected counselors, teachers, and healthcare professionals on… [more details]

Spark Festival of Learning - Fri Mar 28 3:00 pm

University of Michigan Marsal Family School of Education

Ignite your curiosity at the Spark Festival of Learning on Friday, March 28 from 3-6 p.m. at the Marsal Family School of Education. Enjoy hands-on activities with local museums, workshops, and performances, including an opening act by award-winning artist Donovan Rogers. Explore a range of topics including art-making, nature, cultural practices, VR experiences, dance, and more with passionate Learning Guides, enjoy food, and fuel your love of learning. This free event is open to all ages. [more details]

KofC 6674 Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 28 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and "bake sale" for $1 (desserts). 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $19 Adults, $14 for seniors, $9 kids (7-12) and under 7 free. [more details]

Euchre Fun Night - Fri Mar 28 6:00 pm

CARRIGAN CAFE

FREE, ALL AGES & LEVELS of players welcome; 6PM - 830PM: Starts at 615PM; score card, losers move to next table, 2 deals each round, tally your own scores & the total score = receive prizes at the end w/ bragging rights.We will have sandwiches, foods & drinks for purchase. [more details]

