What to do in Saline: Celebrating Nate Lampman, Intro to Drawing, The Sound of Music and More

Here's what's on the community calendar this week.

Add your event by noon Thursday to be included in the weekend calendar.

...

FEATURED EVENTS

A MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL - Matthew Nalepka - Fri Apr 11 10:30 am

St ANDREW THE APOSTLE CATHOLIC CHURCH

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Matthew Nalepka one year after his passing, April 11th. Gathering of family and friends at 10:30am - Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. Luncheon to follow in the Church Hall. [more details]

Celebrating Nate Lampman - Fri Apr 11 5:00 pm

Saline High School Commons48176

Retiring Director of Bands Nathaniel Lampman will be honored during celebrations April 11.

From 5-7 p.m., families currently involved in the program are invited to the Saline High School Commons. From 7 -9 p.m., alumni are invited.

Desserts will be provided.

[more details]

Other Events

Pickle Autopsy - Mon Apr 7 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Teens! Get your gherkin on and dissect these poor pickled victims to uncover their secrets!Click here to register.

[more details]

Introduction to Drawing - Wed Apr 9 1:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Unleash your creativity, in this 6 week workshop, and build a strong foundation in drawing with this engaging Introduction to Drawing class! Designed for beginners and those looking to refine their skills, this course will introduce the Elements of Art—line, shape, form, value, texture, space, and color—while exploring a variety of drawing techniques and mediums.

Throughout the workshop, you will experiment with pencil, charcoal, colored pencils, and oil pastels, gaining confidence in mark… [more details]

Just Between Friends Spring Sale - Wed Apr 9 3:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

April 9-12Now, more than ever, we are conscious of our budgets and saving money wherever possible. Just Between Friends can help.

At JBF, we come together twice a year for a huge pop up sale of all gently used or new baby and children's items. At JBF Ann Arbor's Spring Sale, you’ll find everything your kids need at amazing prices—all in one place! With over 1,200 families selling, we fill six buildings with incredible deals on kids' clothing, toys, gear, and more.

Who provides the items? Local… [more details]

Wild Readers Book Club - Wed Apr 9 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. Selections will rotate between traditional and graphic novels. This month's book is the graphic novel Art Club by Rashad Doucet.

Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance.Ages 8-12. Registration is required.

[more details]

Secrets for a Strong College Application Essay - Wed Apr 9 7:00 pm

Saline High School

Are you in the Southeast Michigan area? Our Secrets for a Strong College Application Essay class is IN PERSON and coming up this Wednesday, April 9, at Saline High School! Just $19. Sign up today!REGISTER [more details]

GriefShare Grief Support Meeting - Thu Apr 10 4:00 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Grieving the loss of someone close to you?

Find comfort and support at GriefShare. It is a 13-week grief support group that you can join at any time! 𝐏L𝐄A𝐒E J𝐎I𝐍 𝐔S T𝐡u𝐫s𝐝a𝐲s f𝐫o𝐦 4 P𝐌 𝐭o 6 𝐏M in Room 12.

No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence.

At a weekly GriefShare meeting, you will view a video featuring respected counselors, teachers, and healthcare professionals on… [more details]

Disability Network Spring Arts Expo - Thu Apr 10 6:00 pm

Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston

DISABILITY NETWORK SPRING ARTS EXPOThursday, April 10 | 6:00 - 8:00pmGallery Be @ Disability Network - Washtenaw Office3941 Research Park Dr | Ann Arbor, MI 48108Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston Spring Arts Expo, where we bring together a dynamic blend of visual art, literature, theatre, and dance in one vibrant celebration of creativity.Come be part of this interactive and inclusive experience that celebrates the richness of the arts in… [more details]

WCA The Sound of Music - Thu Apr 10 6:00 pm

Washtenaw Christian Academy

Join us for the Sound of Music at Washtenaw Christian Academy. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. Stop into the front office of the school to purchase your tickets Monday-Friday. Cash only at the door. [more details]

KofC 6674 Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Apr 11 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and "bake sale" for $1 (desserts). 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $19 Adults, $14 for seniors, $9 kids (7-12) and under 7 free. [more details]

WCA The Sound of Music - Fri Apr 11 6:00 pm

Washtenaw Christian Academy

Join us for the Sound of Music at Washtenaw Christian Academy. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. Stop into the front office of the school to purchase your tickets Monday-Friday. Cash only at the door. [more details]

Sound Bath Meditation - Fri Apr 11 7:00 pm

Breathe Yoga

Immerse yourself in Nature's Harmony with a soothing Sound Bath experience! Let the calming sounds of nature wash over you, bringing peace, balance, and deep relaxation to your mind, body, and spirit. Join us for a transformative journey where every note resonates with the earth's healing energy. It is an experience that washes you with the sounds of intentionally chosen instruments that bring calming vibrations to reduce stress and tension.

Relax, unwind, and allow yourself to calm the… [more details]

Poetry Slam - Sat Apr 12 1:00 pm

109 Cultural Exchange

The Saline Arts & Culture Committee and Saline Main Street present a Youth Poetry Slam for grades 7 - 12!

Poets: registration is required, see details below.

Not a poet? Join us for the fun and excitement of performed poetry!

Unleash your creativity and let your voice be heard at our upcoming Youth Poetry Slam, designed to showcase the poetic talents of local youth in grades 7 through 12. This is your chance to perform original works, engage with fellow young poets, and experience the thrill of… [more details]

Acrylic Pour - Terra Cotta Planters! - Sat Apr 12 7:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Embark on a creative adventure where you'll learn the art of acrylic pouring! In this workshop, we’ll create three beautifully decorated terracotta pots in varying sizes—perfect for your spring plantings or as charming indoor displays.

Explore acrylic pouring techniques with a limited palette of two spring-inspired colors chosen by the instructor.

Design unique, eye-catching planters to brighten up your home or garden.

Register: https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/event… [more details]

Night Sounds - Frogs, Owls and a Campfire - Sat Apr 12 7:00 pm

Leslie Niethammer Saline River Preserve

Night Sounds – Frogs, Owls, and more!

Join us for a walk at dusk. Listen for frogs, owls, and other night creatures.

Bring your flashlight and travel mug. It may be damp and chilly so dress for the weather.

ALL AGES WELCOME!

Park in the lot or along Maple Rd. Meet us down on the meadow.

For more information, contact Amy Tesolin at (734) 239-2774 or send us a Messenger note.

Hang around the campfire for:

* marshmallow roasting* hot chocolate* informational talk on spring… [more details]

Teen Lock In - Sat Apr 12 8:00 pm

Saline Rec Center

The Teen Lock In is back for the first time in years. Youth in grades 6 - 8 will enjoy some after hours fun at the Rec with our inflatable obstacle course, swimming, volleyball, pickleball, basketball and more!

You still have time to register for this event by visiting us online at cityofsaline.org/parks as well as by calling the Rec at (734) 429-3502.$19 for members and $24 for non members.Registration required. [more details]

UMBAA Concert Band Winter Concert - Sun Apr 13 3:00 pm

Saline High School

Please join us for our Winter Concert!

Our conductors are University of Michigan Graduate Wind Conducting students Christi Blahnik and Rachel Zephir.

The Program:

A Festival Prelude - Alfred Reed

Festivo - Nelhybel

Stillwater - Dunton

Overture for Winds - Carter

Loch Lomond - Ticheli

Chorale and Shaker Dance II - Zdechlik

Soundtrack Highlights from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams/arr. Michael Brown

The Victors - Elbel

The concert is free and open to the public. Donations… [more details]

