Saline Native Michael Frey, Father of 3, Worked at Johnson Controls and Loved the Outdoors

TECUMSEH - Michael Harvey Frey, age 81, of Adrian, passed away early Monday morning, April 7, 2025, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Born September 19, 1943, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, he was the son of the late Harold and Helen (Bredernitz) Frey.

A graduate of Saline High School, Mike was employed for over 25 years at Johnson Controls in Manchester, where he served as a tool crib attendant. In his younger years, he enjoyed the sport of baseball. An outdoorsman, Mike enjoyed fishing and hunting in his leisure time. He loved to watch football, and specifically followed the Detroit Lions. Mike was very generous of his time and talents, and was always willing to help a neighbor in any way he could. His greatest joy came from time spent with his family and grandchildren, cherishing memories of tent-camping in the backyard as well as trips with them to various places, including Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Niagara Falls. Mike was deeply devoted to God, and lived a life glorifying Him through his Christian faith.

Surviving is his daughter, Stacie Ann Frey; his son, Alan Michael Frey; his three siblings, Alona Rathfon, Cynthia Frey, and David (Jeanine) Frey; and two grandchildren, Hannah and Bryce Frey.

The family will receive friends for visitation at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh, on Thursday, April 10, 2025, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. A funeral service for Mike will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 11, at 11:00 a.m., with Mike Posten officiating. An additional hour of visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am. Cremation will follow the services.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider memorial donations to be given to the family, for a purpose designated at a later date. Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.

