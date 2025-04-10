What to do in Saline: Poetry Slam, Celebrating a Much Loved Teacher, Sounds of Nature, Fish Fry

Here's what's happening in Saline this weekend!

15 things to do this weekend: Friday, Apr 11 - Sunday, Apr 13

FEATURED EVENTS

A MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL - Matthew Nalepka - Fri Apr 11 10:30 am

St ANDREW THE APOSTLE CATHOLIC CHURCH

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Matthew Nalepka one year after his passing, April 11th. Gathering of family and friends at 10:30am - Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. Luncheon to follow in the Church Hall. [more details]

Celebrating Nate Lampman - Fri Apr 11 5:00 pm

Saline High School Commons48176

Retiring Director of Bands Nathaniel Lampman will be honored during celebrations April 11.

From 5-7 p.m., families currently involved in the program are invited to the Saline High School Commons. From 7 -9 p.m., alumni are invited.

Desserts will be provided.

[more details]

Spring Frogs and Campfire - Sat Apr 12 7:00 pm

Leslee Niethammer Preserve

Join us Saturday April 12 at 7pm

Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve

9000 S Maple Rd, Saline, MI

Night Sounds – Frogs, Owls, and more!Join us for a walk at dusk. Listen for frogs, owls, and other night creatures.Bring your flashlight and travel mug. It may be damp and chilly so dress for the weather.ALL AGES WELCOME!Park in the lot or along Maple Rd. Meet us down on the meadow.For more information, contact Amy Tesolin at (734) 239-2774 or send us a Messenger note. Hang around the campfire… [more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Apr 11 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0… [more details]

KofC 6674 Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Apr 11 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and "bake sale" for $1 (desserts). 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $19 Adults, $14 for seniors, $9 kids (7-12) and under 7 free. [more details]

WCA The Sound of Music - Fri Apr 11 6:00 pm

Washtenaw Christian Academy

Join us for the Sound of Music at Washtenaw Christian Academy. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. Stop into the front office of the school to purchase your tickets Monday-Friday. Cash only at the door. [more details]

Sound Bath Meditation - Fri Apr 11 7:00 pm

Breathe Yoga

Immerse yourself in Nature's Harmony with a soothing Sound Bath experience! Let the calming sounds of nature wash over you, bringing peace, balance, and deep relaxation to your mind, body, and spirit. Join us for a transformative journey where every note resonates with the earth's healing energy. It is an experience that washes you with the sounds of intentionally chosen instruments that bring calming vibrations to reduce stress and tension.

Relax, unwind, and allow yourself to calm the… [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Apr 12 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

This week we have our annual visit from Saline District Library's Seed Library! Stop by the info area to pick and take home your seeds and ask questions!The treasure hunt animal will be the ladybug!

7265 N Ann Arbor St, Liberty School, Saline, Mi 48176

9am-1pm, licensed and vested service dogs only.

[more details]

Poetry Slam - Sat Apr 12 1:00 pm

109 Cultural Exchange

The Saline Arts & Culture Committee and Saline Main Street present a Youth Poetry Slam for grades 7 - 12!

Poets: registration is required, see details below.

Not a poet? Join us for the fun and excitement of performed poetry!

Unleash your creativity and let your voice be heard at our upcoming Youth Poetry Slam, designed to showcase the poetic talents of local youth in grades 7 through 12. This is your chance to perform original works, engage with fellow young poets, and experience the thrill of… [more details]

WCA's The Sound of Music - Sat Apr 12 2:00 pm

Washtenaw Christian Academy

Join us for the Sound of Music at Washtenaw Christian Academy. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. Stop into the front office of the school to purchase your tickets Monday-Friday. Cash only at the door.

Washtenaw Christian Academy

7200 Moon Road

Saline, MI 48176 [more details]

BINGO for Books - Sat Apr 12 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Enjoy an hour of playing BINGO with friends. Every BINGO wins the player a prize book! Ages 6-11. Click here to register.

… [more details]

Smoky D'z BBQ at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Sat Apr 12 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Bringing you all some of the finest smoked BBQ & Sides around💨 [more details]

WCA's The Sound of Music - Sat Apr 12 6:00 pm

Washtenaw Christian Academy

Join us for the Sound of Music at Washtenaw Christian Academy. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. Stop into the front office of the school to purchase your tickets Monday-Friday. Cash only at the door.

Washtenaw Christian Academy

7200 Moon Road

Saline, MI 48176 [more details]

Acrylic Pour - Terra Cotta Planters! - Sat Apr 12 7:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Embark on a creative adventure where you'll learn the art of acrylic pouring! In this workshop, we’ll create three beautifully decorated terracotta pots in varying sizes—perfect for your spring plantings or as charming indoor displays.

Explore acrylic pouring techniques with a limited palette of two spring-inspired colors chosen by the instructor.

Design unique, eye-catching planters to brighten up your home or garden.

Register: https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/event… [more details]

Night Sounds - Frogs, Owls and a Campfire - Sat Apr 12 7:00 pm

Leslie Niethammer Saline River Preserve

Night Sounds – Frogs, Owls, and more!

Join us for a walk at dusk. Listen for frogs, owls, and other night creatures.

Bring your flashlight and travel mug. It may be damp and chilly so dress for the weather.

ALL AGES WELCOME!

Park in the lot or along Maple Rd. Meet us down on the meadow.

For more information, contact Amy Tesolin at (734) 239-2774 or send us a Messenger note.

Hang around the campfire for:

* marshmallow roasting* hot chocolate* informational talk on spring… [more details]

