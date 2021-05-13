COVID-19: 0 Deaths, 3 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

COVID-19 data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Wednesday showed no new deaths. 272 county residents have died with COVID-19.

The data showed three more residents were hospitalized with COVID. There were 59 new cases. The positive test rate jumped from 2.31 percent to 4.57 percent, according to state data.

Across Michigan, the positive test rate fell from 8.37 to 7.96 percent. The state counted 2,171 new cases. Last Wednesday, the state counted 2,589 new cases.

Michigan reported 17 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 18,355.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds continues to fall. There were 616 patients in critical care, 24 fewer than reported Tuesday. There were 405 patients treated with ventilators, 16 fewer than reported yesterday. There were also 42 pediatric patients with COVID-19, six fewer than reported Tuesday.