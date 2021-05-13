WATER POLO: Saline Honors Seniors Before Game Against Walled Lake

The Saline High School Men’s Water Polo team recognized their seniors Monday night while hosting the Walled Lake Cobras.

Seniors Will Clark, Gavin Dawid, Nick McManama and Thomas Walsh were honored for their contributions to the team.

Co-captains Dawid and McManama have participated in water polo all four years of high school. Dawid will attend Washtenaw Community College in their transfer program while McManama is enrolling at Western Michigan to pursue computer science or aerospace engineering.

Co-captain Clark, a three year varsity letter winner, will attend Central Michigan next year and has committed to their ACHA Division 2 ice hockey team. Walsh, who joined the water polo team as a senior and made an immediate impact, is headed to the University of Alabama to study physics and computer science.

In the night’s competition, the Hornets were up 6-4 at the half, but struggled to maintain their offensive momentum in the second half. Despite Sophomore Ian Bosinger’s 4 goals and 14 saves by Clark in goal, Walled Lake pulled ahead for the win, 10-7.

The JV team fared better, defeating Walled Lake’s JV 12-5. Freshmen twins Hunter and Grant Pearson contributed 7 saves and 1 goal respectively.

Water polo is a competitive team sport, similar to soccer, hockey or lacrosse. Students interested in learning more or attending upcoming clinics should contact Head Coach Chris Stankovic at coachchris.wp@gmail.com.