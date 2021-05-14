LACROSSE: Melcher Scores 6 Goals as Saline Defeats Dexter on Senior Night

The Saline girls' lacrosse team defeated Dexter, 13-10, on senior night at Hornet Stadium Thursday.

The lacrosse program honored seniors Korinn Perron, Macie Magda, Alaina Dorset, Olivia Scarpati and Allyson Miller prior to the game.

Erin Melcher scored four of her team-high six goals in the second half to help prevent a Dexter comeback. Briar-Rose Mackey, Vivian Davis and Alaina Dorset each scored two goals. Olivia Scarpati also scored for Saline.

Dexter opened the scoring. Dorset got it right back when she won a faceoff and then raced through the Dexter defense and scored. The game was tied at 3 midway through the first when the Hornets started pulling away, scoring three straight goals. Melcher got it started, working her way in from the sideline through traffic and firing a shot past the goalie. Davis and Dorset also scored to make it 6-3. After another Dexter goal made it 6-4, Saline scored three goals in the final two minutes of the half. Scarpati, Davis and Melcher gave Saline a 9-4 halftime lead.

In the second half, Dexter opened with three straight goals to cut Saline's lead to two. Melcher replied with three goals in less than five minutes to make it 12-7. The Dreadnaughts scored three straight goals to make it 12-10, but Melcher scored the only goal of the game's final seven minutes and Saline won 13-10.

You can find a full photo gallery by clicking here. Right-click and save for free pictures. Full-resolution downloads and prints are also available.



