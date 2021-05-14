Notes From the May 2021 Saline Coalition for a Quality Community Meeting

The Saline Coalition for a Quality Community met Wednesday. Here are highlights from the roundtable discussion.

David Rhoads - Spring cleanup continues at the Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve. The Saline Rotary Club is collecting bottles and cans as part of its fundraiser to build a pavilion at Henne Field.

Paul Hynek - Summerfest organizers are continuing to discuss plans for a scaled-back festival. Events include a 5K, the car show, the Miss Saline Pageant, a Stuff the Bus event, at a Movie in the Park hosted by Saline Recreation.

Michael McVey - The Board of Education chose Dr. Steve Laatsch to be the permanent superintendent. McVey noted Laatsch received a lot of community support. Saline High School graduation takes place June 6 with two sessions at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Trustee Aramide Boatswain has resigned from the Saline Board of Education as her family plans to move to California.

Shawnee Schroeder - The Saline Fair Board continues t plan for the Saline Community Fair. One of the new events is the Dog of the Year contest, which encourages residents to submit photos and videos of their dogs.

Mary Ellen Mulcrone - The Saline District Library will open for short book browsing appointments beginning May 17. Time slots are available every day but Sunday. Signups are available on the library's online events calendar. The library's summer reading program runs June 14 to Aug. 14. Most activities are held remotely. Sign up is online. The library hosts trivia events each Wednesday.

Holli Andrews - Saline Main Street has been busy helping the community's restaurants apply for the restaurant revitalization grants. The Salty Summer Sounds music series opens June 10 with a concert by country artist Karrie Holmes. Umbrella Square's opening has been delayed because of licensing issues.

Nancy Cowan - The Saline Area Senior Center has remained closed due to seniors being at high risk, but Cowan said the center is proud that it has done more than other nearby senior centers to offer programs to help seniors who want to stay fit and engaged. The senior center has a new fitness center. It's open by appointment. The center partnered with Jensen's Pharmacy to vaccinate 180 people at a clinic.

Cindy Baxter - Salt Valley Arts has had some discussion about opening things up. For now, there are plans for a plein air painting program this summer. The Cake Eaters group might start meeting outdoors. The arts group has decided against participating in Summerfest. There are plans for a special activity around Halloween. Salt Valley Arts' second community kindness project involved creating paper flower baskets distributed to residents at EHM Senior Solutions.