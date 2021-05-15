Saline Rec Center No Longer Requires Masks for Vaccinated People

Were you wondering if the Saline Rec Center might still require users to wear masks? Wonder no more.

The Saline Rec Center announced Friday that it will relax masking rules in accordance with the new health order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Starting at 9:15 a.m., Saturday, masks will no longer be mandated to use the Rec Center.

The following message was sent to Rec Center users:

With the update the MDHHS order, beginning Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 9am masks will be no longer mandated for those using the Rec Center who are fully vaccinated. For those not fully vaccinated, we ask that you continue to wear your mask while in the facility.

Thanks for your understanding and continue to stay safe.