AARP: Watch Out for These Common Scams

The holidays bring joy, family and giving, but they are also a prime time for fraud. Watch out for these common scams:

Online shopping scams. Fake websites and ads lure shoppers with steep discounts. What arrives may be different—or nothing at all. Skip the too‑good‑to‑be‑true deals, avoid clicking links in emails or texts, and shop directly from trusted retailers. Use a credit card for added protection.

Delivery scams. With packages on the move, scammers send phishing emails and texts posing as UPS, FedEx, or USPS. Their links lead to fake sign‑in pages or malware. Don’t click—go straight to the carrier’s official site to track deliveries.

Gift card scams. Criminals tamper with cards on store racks, draining funds as soon as they’re purchased. Buy gift cards kept behind the counter or directly from the retailer’s website for safety.

Learn how to spot and avoid scams with AARP Fraud Watch Network™. Suspect a scam? Call the free helpline at 877-908-3360 and talk to one of our fraud specialists about what to do next.

Week 2 – Preventing Holiday Package Thieves MORE RESOURCES LINK

Online shopping makes gift giving easy, but it also brings the risk of package theft. “Porch Pirates” steal millions of deliveries each year, costing billions. Protect your packages with these simple steps:

Track deliveries. Opt into alerts so you know exactly when items arrive. If you are not home, ask a trusted neighbor to pick them up or request that packages be placed out of sight.

Require signatures. Ensure items are handed directly to someone or choose secure pickup options like ship‑to‑store or lockers offered by retailers and carriers.

Use vacation holds. USPS, FedEx, and UPS can hold mail and packages while you’re away. In fact, USPS will hold your deliveries for up to 30 days.

Team up locally. Work with neighbors to watch each other’s deliveries. Stay informed through NextDoor, Crime Stoppers, or local law enforcement updates.

Learn how to spot and avoid scams with AARP Fraud Watch Network™. Suspect a scam? Call the free helpline at 877-908-3360 and talk to one of our fraud specialists about what to do next.

Week 3 – Airline Call Center Scams: What to Know MORE RESOURCES LINK

Holiday travel is hectic, and scammers know it. Fake airline call centers prey on travelers scrambling for last-minute changes. Don’t let fraud derail your trip or drain your wallet with these tips:

Top search results aren’t always safe. Just because a customer service number appears first online doesn’t mean it’s real. Scammers often plant fraudulent numbers. Download your airline’s official app for verified contact info, real‑time flight updates, and secure support.

Spot the red flags. Beware of pushy “agents” urging you to buy tickets immediately or claiming you must pay to rebook a canceled flight. Legit airlines don’t charge extra for rebooking. If someone demands your credit card, they’re after your money—not your travel plans.

Learn how to spot and avoid scams with AARP Fraud Watch Network™. Suspect a scam? Call the free helpline at 877-908-3360 and talk to one of our fraud specialists about what to do next.

Week 4 – Spot Fake Charity Donation Scams MORE RESOURCES LINK

As the season of giving approaches, scammers often pose as charities to exploit generosity. Watch for red flags like requests for payment via gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency, and beware of high‑pressure demands to donate immediately. Criminals may mimic the names and websites of trusted organizations or send links in unsolicited emails and texts that lead to fake donation pages.

Protect yourself by researching groups on sites like give.org, CharityNavigator.org or CharityWatch.org. Always use a credit card for safer, trackable donations. And consider setting up a personal list of charities (rather than responding to random requests) so you can donate on your own terms and ensure your contributions reach those who truly need them.

Learn how to spot and avoid scams with AARP Fraud Watch Network™. Suspect a scam? Call the free helpline at 877-908-3360 and talk to one of our fraud specialists about what to do next.

More News from Saline