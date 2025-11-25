Residents Plan to Protest DTE Fast Track for Data Center on Monday

Resident against DTE's request to fast track approval for its data center contract plan a protest at 4 p.m., Monday, Dec. 1, at the main intersection in downtown Saline.

The DTE request to fast track its data center contract is before the Michigan Public Services Commission, which meets at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 3.

On Oct. 31, DTE applied to the MPSC for ex parte approval of special contracts for electric service for the $7 billion Stargate data center in Saline Township. The contract would be with Green Chile Ventures LLC, a subsidiary of Oracle Corporation.

Michigan AG Dana Nessel has filed to intervene and contest the DTE's request to fast track the approval. The Great Lakes Renewable Energy Association has also motioned for a contested proceeding. In addition, a joint motion contesting the proceeding was filed by The Ecology Center, The Environmental Law & Policy Center, Union of Concerned Scientists and others. A similar motion was filed by the Michigan Environmental Council, the Natural Resource Defense Council, Sierra Club and Citizens Utility Board of Michigan.

Residents can submit comments for the December hearing by clicking here and then pressing "submit comment."

