Emagine Offiering $3 Summer Kid Series Movies

This summer Emagine Theatres invite you to beat the heat and jump

into the world of animated adventures! Emagine will once again be

offering their Summer Kids Movie Series where tickets are only $3.00 per

person and Magic Pack concessions are only $5! Each week guests of all

ages are welcome to revisit a different blockbuster animated movie the

whole family is sure to love.

Spend time with friends from The Angry Birds Movie, The Garfield Movie, Kung Fu Panda 4, Trolls Band Together, and more! Enjoy the coolest way to spend time this summer without the sunburn.

For a complete list of films, locations, and showtimes, visit emagine-entertainment.com/summer-kids-series/.

WHEN

June 20, 2025 through August 15, 2025

Each week a new film will be showcased.

Films, Showtimes, and On-Sale Dates are subject to change

June 20-27: THE GARFIELD MOVIE (2024) (PG)

June 27-July 4: THE BAD GUYS (2022) (PG)

July 4-11: LYLE, LYLE CROCODILE (2022) (PG)

July 11-18: THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE (2016) (PG)

July 18-25: THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 (2019) (PG)

July 25-August 1: THE WILD ROBOT (2024) (PG)

August 1-8: DESPICABLE ME 4 (2024) (PG)

August 8-15: KUNG FU PANDA 4 (2024) (PG)

August 15-22: TROLLS BAND TOGETHER (2023) (PG)

WHO

Guests of all ages are welcome to attend.

COST

$3.00 per ticket for all ages*

*Summer Kids Film Series Tickets are not eligible for group rentals

On sale dates may vary. Limited seating is available.

$5.00 Magic Pack includes popcorn and small drink*

Magic Pack pricing is only available before your showtime.

WHERE

Summer Kids Series is happening at all Emagine Theatre locations in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

Tickets are available online at www.Emagine-Entertainment.com, on Emagine’s App, and at the Box Office.

FILM SYNOPSIS:

THE GARFIELD MOVIE (2024)

After Garfield's unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, ragged

alley cat Vic, he and his canine friend Odie are forced from their

perfectly pampered lives to join Vic on a risky heist. Rated PG

THE BAD GUYS (2022)

To avoid prison, a gang of notorious animal criminals pretends to

seek being rehabilitated, only for their leader to realize that he

genuinely wants to change his ways. Rated PG

LYLE, LYLE CROCODILE (2022)

Feature film based on the children's book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Rated PG.

THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE (2016)

When an island populated by happy, flightless birds is visited by

mysterious green pigs, it's up to three unlikely outcasts to figure out

what the pigs are up to. Rated PG

THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 (2019)

The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level. Rated PG

THE WILD ROBOT (2024)

After a shipwreck, an intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an

uninhabited island. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the

island's animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose. Rated PG.

DESPICABLE ME 4 (2024)

Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the

family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new

nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is

forced to go on the run. Rated PG

KUNG FU PANDA 4 (2024)

After Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of

Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked

sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has

vanquished to the spirit realm. Rated PG

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER (2023)

Poppy discovers that Branch was once part of the boy band 'BroZone'

with his brothers, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce and Clay. When Floyd is

kidnapped, Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to reunite his two other

brothers and rescue Floyd. Rated PG

