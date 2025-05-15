Emagine Offiering $3 Summer Kid Series Movies
This summer Emagine Theatres invite you to beat the heat and jump
into the world of animated adventures! Emagine will once again be
offering their Summer Kids Movie Series where tickets are only $3.00 per
person and Magic Pack concessions are only $5! Each week guests of all
ages are welcome to revisit a different blockbuster animated movie the
whole family is sure to love.
Spend time with friends from The Angry Birds Movie, The Garfield Movie, Kung Fu Panda 4, Trolls Band Together, and more! Enjoy the coolest way to spend time this summer without the sunburn.
For a complete list of films, locations, and showtimes, visit emagine-entertainment.com/summer-kids-series/.
WHEN
June 20, 2025 through August 15, 2025
Each week a new film will be showcased.
Films, Showtimes, and On-Sale Dates are subject to change
June 20-27: THE GARFIELD MOVIE (2024) (PG)
June 27-July 4: THE BAD GUYS (2022) (PG)
July 4-11: LYLE, LYLE CROCODILE (2022) (PG)
July 11-18: THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE (2016) (PG)
July 18-25: THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 (2019) (PG)
July 25-August 1: THE WILD ROBOT (2024) (PG)
August 1-8: DESPICABLE ME 4 (2024) (PG)
August 8-15: KUNG FU PANDA 4 (2024) (PG)
August 15-22: TROLLS BAND TOGETHER (2023) (PG)
WHO
Guests of all ages are welcome to attend.
COST
$3.00 per ticket for all ages*
*Summer Kids Film Series Tickets are not eligible for group rentals
On sale dates may vary. Limited seating is available.
$5.00 Magic Pack includes popcorn and small drink*
Magic Pack pricing is only available before your showtime.
WHERE
Summer Kids Series is happening at all Emagine Theatre locations in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.
Tickets are available online at www.Emagine-Entertainment.com, on Emagine’s App, and at the Box Office.
FILM SYNOPSIS:
THE GARFIELD MOVIE (2024)
After Garfield's unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, ragged
alley cat Vic, he and his canine friend Odie are forced from their
perfectly pampered lives to join Vic on a risky heist. Rated PG
THE BAD GUYS (2022)
To avoid prison, a gang of notorious animal criminals pretends to
seek being rehabilitated, only for their leader to realize that he
genuinely wants to change his ways. Rated PG
LYLE, LYLE CROCODILE (2022)
Feature film based on the children's book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Rated PG.
THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE (2016)
When an island populated by happy, flightless birds is visited by
mysterious green pigs, it's up to three unlikely outcasts to figure out
what the pigs are up to. Rated PG
THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 (2019)
The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level. Rated PG
THE WILD ROBOT (2024)
After a shipwreck, an intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an
uninhabited island. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the
island's animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose. Rated PG.
DESPICABLE ME 4 (2024)
Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the
family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new
nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is
forced to go on the run. Rated PG
KUNG FU PANDA 4 (2024)
After Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of
Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked
sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has
vanquished to the spirit realm. Rated PG
TROLLS BAND TOGETHER (2023)
Poppy discovers that Branch was once part of the boy band 'BroZone'
with his brothers, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce and Clay. When Floyd is
kidnapped, Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to reunite his two other
brothers and rescue Floyd. Rated PG
