Emergency workers responded to the scene of an apparent suicide early in the morning Sunday in the River Ridge community in Saline Township.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., emergency workers were called to the 100 block of Lincoln Circle for reports of a male down on the middle of the road, bleeding from the head due to a gunshot wound.

Earlier that morning, Michigan State Police responded to a nearby home for a complaint about a disorderly person - the same man later found deceased.

The Saline Police Department, Saline Area Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance also responded to the call.