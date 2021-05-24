Catherine Dager Graduates Magna Cum Laude with a Degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Villanova University

On May 14, Catherine Dager graduated, Magna Cum Laude, from Villanova University with a degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering. She was a member of the Division 1 NCAA soccer team during her 4 years at Villanova and is also a Professional Engineer in Training (EIT), after passing the EIT exam in April.

Dager, a 2017 Saline High School graduate, will be continuing her education as a graduate research assistant at Villanova and will be pursuing a Master’s degree in Geotechnical Engineering, focusing her efforts on researching the reuse and reclamation of road construction materials in conjunction with a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.